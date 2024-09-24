Yudhra Box Office Collection 1st Monday: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan's action-drama CRASHES, earns mere Rs 60 Lakh

Yudhra starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal and Ram Kapoor failed to show any growth at the box office. After a dismal weekend, the Ravi Udyawar directed action flick crashed on its first Monday by collecting a mere Rs 60 lakh.

Yudhra Ends All Hopes With Its Poor Monday

The stylish action drama had a decent opening of Rs 4.25 crore on its first day, thanks to National Cinema Day where ticket prices were slashed to affordable rates of Rs 99. It saw a massive drop of 60% on its second day which was followed by another low day and collected Rs 7.50 crore in its first weekend.

The movie couldn't show any good signs on Monday and fell flat with another massive drop. It could collect only Rs 60 lakh on its first Monday which is very poor for a well-budgeted action flick.

The total cume of Yudhra in 4 days has reached Rs 8.10 crore net in India.

Negative Word Of Mouth Sealed Its Fate At The Box Office

The Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer opened with negative talks which has almost locked its fate at the box office. The makers failed to generate any curiosity among the audience with its promotional assets which can be another reason for its dismal theatrical performance.

It will be interesting to see if Yudhra can cross the Rs 15 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run as the movie will face major competition next week in the name of Devara. The Pan-India movie starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan will occupy most of the screens and the rest will be shared between Stree 2, Tumbbad, and other releases.

Yudhra Is a Financially Safe Project

Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, the makers have already struck a good non-theatrical deal for their music and digital rights. The project will not face any major loss, as the non-theatrical returns will recover its budget.

However, such deals will not decide the verdict at the box office. The movie has to perform at the ticket window for a favorable box office result, which seems difficult now.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Yudhra Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4.25 crore 2 Rs 1.50 crore 3 Rs 1.75 crore 4 Rs 0.60 crore Total Rs 8.10 crore net in 4 days

About Yudhra

Yudhra (Siddhant Chaturvedi) is an orphan boy with severe anger issues. He grows to be a rowdy who gets himself into trouble, time and again. Yudhra's uncle Rehman (Ram Kapoor) who is part of the special forces, suggests Kartik Rathore (Gajraj Rao), Yudhra's adoptive father who was once a fellow colleague of Yudhra's real father in the police (and now a politician), to send him in the army so that he can put his strengths to better use. Yudhra learns discipline. After Yudhra is thrown out of the army due to him almost killing a bully, his uncle asks him to become an undercover agent for the police.

Yudhra is given the task to bust a drug racket involving very powerful names, who were also responsible for the death of his parents.

Raj Arjun essays the role of the drug mafia, Feroz. Raghav Juyal plays Shafiq, the son of Feroz. Malavika Mohanan is Rehman's daughter who gets dragged into the mess. She essays the role of Yudhra's love interest.

Will Yudhra be able to bust the drug racket? Are there any betrayals? Watch the movie to find out.

Yudhra In Theatres

Yudhra plays in theatres, now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what do you think about it?

