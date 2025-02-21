Officer On Duty Day 2 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban, Priya Mani's film holds strong despite Get Set Baby release

Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead, is doing very well at the box office. The crime thriller based on a true event has grabbed the audience's attention and is growing with a strong trend over the weekend.

Officer On Duty records solid hold on Day 2 despite new competition

Bankrolled by Martin Prakkat Films, Officer On Duty remained strong on its second day even after facing a new rival. After packing a punch of Rs 1.25 crore on the opening day, Officer On Duty added Rs 1.75 crore today on its second day. The total cume of Officer On Duty now stands at Rs 3.00 crore at the Mollywood box office.

The crime thriller will keep attracting the audience, thanks to its superlative word-of-mouth among the audience. The movie is expected to grow further over the weekend. If it manages to remain strong even on the weekdays, it shall write a successful story at the box office.

For the unversed, the Kunchacko Boban starrer faced strong competition from Unni Mukundan's clean comedy entertainer, Get Set Baby. It will be interesting to see which movie among the two end up doing more business by the end of their full runs. Don't be surprised if both titles emerge as successful ventures for the Malayalam film industry.

Advertisement

Officer On Duty in cinemas

Officer On Duty is now running in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Are you going to watch it in cinemas? Tell us in the comment section and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.