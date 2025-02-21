Get Set Baby Day 1 Kerala Box Office: Unni Mukundan's comedy drama takes a fair opening

Get Set Baby, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role along with Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shyam Mohan, and others, finally hit the big screens today. The comedy drama began its box office journey on a good note.

Get Set Baby takes a decent start; face major competition by Officer On Duty

Directed by Vinay Govind, Get Set Baby took a decent start at the box office today. As per estimates, the comedy drama raked an opening of Rs 50 lakh on Day 1. It will have to grow further over the weekend and then show a strong hold on the weekdays in order to sail through a successful theatrical run.

The movie faced a major dent by its rival release, Officer On Duty starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani, which is doing a phenomenal business at the box office. It will be interesting to see if the Unni Mukundan starrer manages to grow well and bridge the gap between the box office collections with the crime thriller.

Get Set Baby meets with mixed-bag reactions; might struggle further

Backed by Kingsmen Productions, the comedy drama met with mixed to positive word-of-mouth among the audience. Marking the comeback of Unni Mukundan to the screens after the blockbuster success of Marco, Get Set Baby’s box office fate is in a crucial stage right now. The comedy drama might struggle at the box office if it couldn’t show a strong jump on Day 2 and Day 3.

Get Set Baby in cinemas

Get Set Baby is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

