OG North America Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's film sees phenomenal sales, nears USD 2 million mark

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie, OG (They Call Him OG), is registering phenomenal advance sales in North America. Set to hit the screens on September 24, the movie is expected to storm a solid opening day.

Co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohanan, OG sold over 57,000 plus tickets in the USA alone in nearly 2000 shows across 465 locations, as of September 18, 10 AM. Its US Advance sales alone stand at USD 1.65 million, which is an insane figure to say the least.

OG storms USD 1.85 million pre-sales for North American premiere, nears USD 2 million mark

Directed by Sujeeth, the much-awaited action thriller recorded a solid advance booking in other territories too, including Canada, which took its total North American pre-sales to USD 1.85 million. The movie recorded a banger spike of USD 100K plus and is likely to see another surge in the last few days of its pre-bookings.

Based on its current trends, the movie is likely to cross the USD 2 million mark in the next two days. It will still have 4 days in hand, post entering the coveted club for the release. If the movie manages to record historic jumps in the last couple of days, the final pre-sales of OG will be around the USD 2.50 million mark in North America.

Fans await They Call Him OG Trailer

So far, every promotional asset of OG has worked well with the masses and has received an overwhelming response. Fans are now awaiting the trailer release. If the much-awaited OG trailer manages to match the hype, it will instantly boost its pre-sales.

The advance booking in India is expected to open post the trailer launch. One must note that They Call Him OG is the most hyped movie of Pawan Kalyan in the last few years. If the movie gets a positive reception at the box office, it will be a perfect comeback for the power star.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar, and Arshad Warsi starrer begins to gain momentum on day one