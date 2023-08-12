OMG 2 Day 2 India Box Office: Akshay Kumar's film grows by solid 50 percent; Netts Rs 14 crores on Saturday
Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi's drama film OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai has collected Rs 23 crores in its first two days. It is expected to do Rs 65 crores nett in its extended weekend.
OMG 2 saw a good growth on day 2 as it collected Rs 14 crores nett.
The two day total of OMG 2 stands at around Rs 23 crores nett.
OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam took a reasonable start at the box office on day 1 as it collected Rs 9 crores nett. The film saw solid gains of around 50 percent on day 2 owing to the word of mouth and has collected around Rs 13.75 - 14.50 crores nett on day 2. The 2 day total of the Akshay Kumar film stands at around Rs 23 crores. These numbers have come despite a very controlled release 1800 screens. The release size was conservative due to its taboo subject and the fact that it released alongside a box office juggernaut like Gadar 2.
OMG 2 Faced Numerous Troubles Prior To Its Release But It Finally Seems To Have Found Its Groove
OMG 2 faced a lot of troubles prior to its release. The film was certified A with 27 modifications. The campaign for the film was also subdued due to the lack of clarity on the release. The planning was such that the advance bookings for OMG 2 began before the trailer was out. The positive box office trajectory of OMG 2 suggests that it will collect around Rs 60 - 65 crores nett in its extended 5 day weekend and if it manages to sustain after that, it will emerge a successful venture. It shall be the first success for an Akshay Kumar film since Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar just had an extended appearance but it all matters in the larger scheme of things.
The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of OMG 2 Are As Follows:
Day 1 - Rs 9 crores
Day 2 - Rs 14 crores
Total = Rs 23 crores nett in India after 2 days
About OMG 2
OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education. Akshay Kumar essays the role of lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a believer of God. Yami Gautam reprises the role of an advocate that stands against Pankaj Tripathi's character.
Where And When To Watch OMG 2
