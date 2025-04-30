On her 40th birthday, exploring Gal Gadot’s global box office triumphs and misses

Gal Gadot has come a long way since her Hollywood debut, and the Israeli star has done it all on her own, leveraging her striking screen presence and forceful performances in some of the most successful blockbusters of the last decade. As the Wonder Woman star turns a year older today, we revisit her journey through global box office numbers, starting with the biggest successes and wrapping with her most recent stumble, Snow White. We are including the low-performing films in the article because we feel they are as much a part of Gadot’s life as her hits.

Gadot’s highest-grossing film to date remains Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), where she made an unforgettable debut as Wonder Woman. Though in a supporting role, her powerful presence stood out, helping the film earn a massive USD 872 million worldwide. She then led her own DC movie, Wonder Woman (2017), to a stellar USD 817 million, cementing her status as a global action star.

She continued that momentum with Fast & Furious 6 (USD 789 million) and Justice League (USD 655 million), both further establishing her as a box office draw. Her role as Gisele in Fast Five brought in another strong performance, with the film earning USD 629 million globally.

Even her voice role as Shank in Ralph Breaks the Internet proved successful, as the animated sequel pulled in USD 529 million. Earlier, Fast & Furious (2009), her debut film in the franchise, grossed USD 359 million, and her brief role in Tom Cruise’s Knight and Day added another USD 258 million to her filmography.

Now for Gadot’s lesser successful screen ventures. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), released during the pandemic, managed only USD 166 million, though we cannot blame anyone for this misfire but COVID. Death on the Nile (2022), with Gadot in the lead, struggled with just USD 130 million despite a star-studded cast and high production value.

Most recently, her take on the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action Snow White failed to cast a spell at the box office. Despite the brand recognition and anticipation, the film couldn’t even break even.

As is clear, Gadot’s underwhelming outings are very few in a career filled with triumphs. From a fan-favorite superhero to a fierce street racer and a bold animated character, Gal Gadot has proven her versatility time and again, and her journey is far from over.

