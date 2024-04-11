The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-led action thriller, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has taken a slow start at the box office in India. According to early estimates, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has collected in the range of Rs 15.00 crore on the opening day, with the top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – contributing 50 percent to the total business. The start was better than what the booking suggested but a weird trend in advance booking post 6 pm on Wednesday took the final advance numbers to a reasonable level.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan takes a slow start on Eid Day

Nonetheless, the start is not up to the mark and the eyes are now on the trend over the next 3 days, though the high budget has already put Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in a soup on the opening day itself. The film has done relatively better in the mass belts, but an action film with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff should have scored a bigger number on Eid Holiday across the board.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collections:

Thursday: Rs 15.00 crore*

Total: Rs 15.00 crore*

Maidaan starts low with Rs 7 crore on Day 1

The second release of the week, Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead has also taken a low start at the box office in India, and this is despite positive reviews flowing in from all quarters. According to early estimates, Maidaan has collected around Rs 5.00 crore on the opening day, with another Rs 2 crore coming in from the Paid Previews on Wednesday. The total collections of Maidaan stands at Rs 7 crore and the film has a lot of work to do over the coming three days to make up for the slow start.

The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and it’s a must to score a double digit on Saturday and Sunday to reach a certain number in the long run.

Maidaan Box Office Collections

Wednesday: Rs 2.00 crore (Paid Previews)

Thursday: Rs 5.00 crore

Total: Rs 7.00 crore

The combined Eid total is around Rs 22 crore and this much below even the conservative expectations from two feature films on a National Holiday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Box Office Collections of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan.

