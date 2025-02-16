Orange Re-Release Box Office Collections: Ram Charan starrer cult rom-com records good business in second innings

Orange, starring Ram Charan, Genelia, and Shazahn Padamsee, has hit the big screens once again after 15 years. The Telugu-language romantic comedy succeeded in luring the audience to the cinemas even in its re-release.

Orange records a good hold in re-release

Re-released on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Orange recorded an encouraging hold over the weekend. Though it is a limited release, the movie is holding up well and is expected to stick to the cinemas for a couple of weeks. The movie registered better hold than the new releases of this weekend—Vishwak Sen’s Laila and Brahmanandam’s Brahma Anandam.

Originally released in 2010, Orange holds a cult status among the urban audience, thanks to the super-hit music composed by Harris Jayaraj. Interestingly, it was a box office bomb in its initial release.

Orange eyes a verdict-changing theatrical re-run

The Bommarillu Bhaskar directorial is set for a verdict-changing theatrical re-run. It will be interesting to see if the movie can maintain a strong hold after the weekend as well. If it keeps on attracting the audience, it will surely emerge as a successful venture at the box office.

Ram Charan's latest release, Game Changer, turned out to be a colossal disaster at the box office. During such rough times, Orange emerged as a relief for his fans. The actor will be next seen in Buchi Babu-directed, untitled movie #RC16.

Orange In Theaters

Orange is currently playing in cinemas across the Telugu region. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

