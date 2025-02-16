Sanam Teri Kasam Day 10 Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane, Mawra Hocane starrer braves Chhaava wave; crosses Rs 30 crore mark

The second inning of Sanam Teri Kasam turned out to be fruitful for all its associates. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead, the tragic love story has stormed past the Rs 30 crore mark in just 10 days of its run. Interestingly, the movie had collected only Rs 8 crore in its original run and was considered a big flop.

Sanam Teri Kasam faces Chhaava storm; collects Rs 1.60 crore on 2nd Sunday

Though the new releases this weekend, Chhaava and Captain America 4, have curtailed the box office potential of Sanam Teri Kasam, the movie has already secured a blockbuster verdict.

Opening with Rs 4 crore on Day 1, the movie stormed past Rs 15 crore in its opening weekend itself—a historic record for any re-release in India. Furthermore, the film remained strong and wrapped up its opening week at Rs 26 crore. As per estimates, it added Rs 1.60 crore on Day 10, concluding its second weekend with a total collection of Rs 4.35 crore despite facing competition from new releases.

The total 10-day cumulative collection of Sanam Teri Kasam currently stands at Rs 30.35 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Sanam Teri Kasam Are As Follows:

Day Net India Collections Day 1 ₹4 crore Day 2 ₹5.25 crore Day 3 ₹5.75 crore Day 4 ₹3.15 crore Day 5 ₹2.85 crore Day 6 ₹2.75 crore Day 7 ₹2.40 crore Day 8 ₹1.25 crore Day 9 ₹1.50 crore Day 10 ₹1.60 crore Total ₹30.35 crore

