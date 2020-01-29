Panga Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut starrer gets a poor response; Total stands at Rs 14.20 crore

Panga box office collections: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha has minted around a crore and 20 lakhs on Tuesday. Read on to know more.

Panga box office report day 5 report is here. The , Jassie gill and Richa Chadha starrer has been receiving lukewarm response from the audience since day 1. And on day 5 i..e Tuesday too the movie did not fare well as it collected Rs 1.20 crore. For the unversed, the 1st day collection was Rs 2 crore, on day 2 and 3 the movie showed a jump by earning more than Rs 4 and 5 crores respectively. The five-day total of the movie now stands at Rs 14 crore. As per BOI, the movie's total numbers should have been ideally around 16.50 crore range.

By the end of the week, the movie should mint around Rs 20- 25 crores as there are no major releases. Speaking of Street Dancer 3D, which was released alongside Panga, is doing amazingly well at the box office. The dance drama's collection is three times more than Panga. Its five-day total is Rs 46 crore. We have to note that the more screens i.e.around 3000 were allotted to Street Dancer while Panga received around 1500 screens. Speaking of the movie, the sports drama film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios. The movie follows the life of a Kabbadi player, who tries to revive her career post marriage and motherhood.

Check out the day-wise collection break up of Panga movie right below.

Day 1, Friday - 2,00,00,000

Day 2, Saturday - 4,25,00,000

Day 3, Sunday - 5,50,00,000

Day 4, Monday- 1,25,00,000

Day 5, Tuesday- 1, 20,00, 000

Total Panga movie box office collection- Rs 14.20 crore

