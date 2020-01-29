Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha’s film takes a huge hit; Mints Rs 3.50 cr

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance flick has been running in theatres since last Friday. On Day 5, the film’s box office collections took a hit and failed to cross the half century mark at ticket window.

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Report: and joined hands for the second time in Street Dancer 3D which released last Friday. However, since its first day box office collections of Rs 9.50 Crores, the film seems to have slowed down at the ticket window during the weekdays. While the first weekend collections turned out to be good at Rs 39 Crores, the first Monday collections dropped by 55% which is huge for a film like this.

As per Box Office India, Varun and Shraddha’s film collected Rs 3.50 on Day 5, Tuesday which was a huge drop from its first day collections. Street Dancer 3D’s box office collections failed to reach the Rs 50 Crore mark which a film in this genre is expected to reach on the first weekend itself. The slow start on day one and failing to reach to double digits on opening day became a hurdle for Varun and Shraddha’s film to reach the Rs 50 Crore mark at the box office. Seeing the drop, as per the report, Street Dancer 3D’s first week collections are estimated at Rs 53 Crore.

(Also Read: Street Dancer 3D Review: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's film uses story as prop; Fails to impress)

This Friday, two other films will be releasing which include Jawaani Jaaneman and Happy Hardy and Heer. Street Dancer 3D will face competition from the new releases and from the 3 week old Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which is unstoppable at the box office and is running successfully since it was released on January 10, 2020. It remains to be seen how Varun and Shraddha’s films performs on Thursday and enters the second week on Friday. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Check out the Street Dancer 3D Box office Collections in detail:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 9.50 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 12.50 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 17 Crore

Monday. Day 4- Rs 4.25 Crore

Tuesday, Day 5- Rs 3.50 Crore

Street Dancer 3D Total Box Office Collection - Rs 46.25 Crore

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2020

Also Read | Box Office Collections Day 1 2020 Report: A look at the opening day BO collection of Bollywood films

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2020

Credits :Box Office India

Read More