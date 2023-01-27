Pathaan Box Office Trend: Shah Rukh Khan starrer shows extraordinary hold; Targets Rs 33 crore plus on day 3

Pathaan is showing an extraordinary hold at the box office on it’s third day as early trends indicates an all-India day in the vicinity of Rs 33 to 36 crore, depending on where the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions finally land. This takes the 3 day opening weekend collections of this Shah Rukh Khan led action thriller in the range of Rs 161.00 crore. Pathaan has shattered all opening weekend records by a big margin. Before Pathaan, the top 3 opening weekend for Bollywood were Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai and Brahmastra (If all languages then 2nd).

If we take the South Films dubbed in Hindi into account, the top two spots are taken by KGF 2 and Bahubali 2. Pathaan has topped the biggest weekend of Bollywood by a margin of 33%, whereas the biggest weekend of all time in Hindi belts by a margin of 15 percent. The 3-day business of Pathaan will is historic to say the least and this has come with a regular weekend like release period with just one holiday (Republic Day). The records have been come down crashing in no time in the Hindi markets.

The trending and the numbers of Pathaan through the first 3 days are unimaginable and the film will be looking to score new heights on Saturday and Sunday, taking things a notch higher. Pathaan should be targeting an extended weekend in the vicinity of Rs 250 crore, and there aren’t enough adjectives in the English dictionary to describe this phenomenon. The hold on Friday has confirmed the blockbuster verdict for the film, and also more or less assures it long term prospects to become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time by surpassing Dangal. If Monday continues to show strong hold, the film can go anywhere – Rs 425 crore, 450 crore or who knows, even Rs 500 crore to challenge the lifetime collections of the 2017 release, Bahubali 2.

Pathaan emerges a blockbuster

On Friday, which is essentially a working day, the film is operating with high occupancy and the third day total of Pathaan will be on par with the opening weekend of most of the releases in the post pandemic world. These are some records of epic proportions, which are expected to stay intact for a long time. There is an outside chance for Pathaan to score Rs 35 crore plus on it’s third day, however, that would be determined by the jump in occupancy towards the evening and night shows. The YRF production is directed by Siddharth Anand and features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles alongside SRK.

Pathaan (Hindi) Day Wise Break Down

Wednesday: Rs 55 crore (Tamil & Telugu: Rs 1.75 crore)

Thursday: Rs 68 crore (Tamil & Telugu: Rs 2.25 crore)

Friday: Rs 33.5 crore (Tamil & Telugu: 1.50 crore)

Total: Rs 156.5 crore (Tamil & Telugu: Rs 5.50 crore)

All India Total: Rs 162 crore (Expected)

NOTE: These are numbers based on very early trends and the estimated figure for day 3 will be updated by 10.30 pm. The actuals may be higher or lower depending on how the evening shows fare. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.