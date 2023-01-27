Pathaan Worldwide Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan tears down the global box office with Rs 220 crore in 2 days

The Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree at the box office across the globe by putting up unimaginable numbers through it’s two day run. After a global opening of Rs 105 crore, the Siddharth Anand directorial also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham , has another Rs 100 crore plus day at the box office. According to early estimates, Pathaan has collected Rs 113 crore on it’s second day, taking the two-day total close to Rs 220 crore. The YRF Spy Universe film is headed towards a day 2 gross of Rs 85 crore, with the international market expected in the range of $3.5 million (INR 28 crore).

On the nett collection front, the film has recorded the biggest single day total for a Hindi film in India by scoring Rs 71 crore on Republic Day. The two day all India nett stands at Rs 128 crore (Gross: 157 crore), and the contribution of Tamil and Telugu dubbed to this is around the Rs 5.00 crore mark. The film has scored the biggest single day record in every territory of India on January 26, which in itself is another record. In the international market, the two-day total of Pathaan is around $8 million (INR 65.25 crore). In just 2 days run, Pathaan has already recorded the biggest worldwide three days opening weekend of all time for a Hindi film, by topping the previous record holder, the Salman Khan led Sultan (2016), which had scored a global opening weekend of Rs 210 crore.

Pathaan has created records of unheard proportions in it’s two day run – be it in India or abroad – and this is just the beginning as more records will trample in the coming 3 days. Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the biggest Indian star in the international circuits and the run of Pathaan just proves why there is no one to compete with SRK outside of India. The film is headed towards an extended opening weekend of $20 million (INR 163 crore) in international markets and will be an all time grosser in no time. India too is headed towards an extended weekend in the range of Rs 225 to 250 crore nett, and this would mean a record that will stand tall for a long time.

Pathaan will be Shah Rukh Khan's biggest grosser in just 5 days

Within the first 5 days, Pathaan will become the biggest grosser for Shah Rukh Khan by surpassing his present best, Chennai Express. By the end of its run, every major record in India and Abroad will be under the name of Pathaan aka. Shah Rukh Khan. The trends so far indicate that the film will stand a huge change of hitting the Rs 450 crore mark in its long run, and emerge an all-time grosser for Bollywood. It also stands a chance to clock Rs 300 crore in its extended opening week itself. A back, these records would have seemed like a distant dream, but with SRK in his elements, dreams do come true.

The two day run of Pathaan is beyond historic and as per the occupancy in the morning show on Friday, we are headed to see another huge day at the box office for this action packed entertainer. A 30 crore plus day seems to be a given as of now and we need to see how much beyond does Pathaan go from this number.