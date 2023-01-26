Pathaan Day 1 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film tops Avatar 2; Becomes number 1 film in world

It may come as a surprise to most but Pathaan ranked number one at the box office worldwide, with an over 13 million dollars day 1 , surpassing Avatar: The Way Of Water which did a round about of 10 million dollars worldwide, yesterday. To no one's surprise, Pathaan was the box office leader in India yesterday, with nett collections of Rs. 57 cr (all languages) . It claimed the number one position in the list of highest openings for the Hindi version of any film in India. It is assured that the film will set an all time single day record on its second day at the box office, with numbers expected to be around Rs. 65 cr nett.

The much awaited Shah Rukh Khan fronted Pathaan , co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, and directed by Siddharth Anand has wrecked havoc at the box office with earth-shattering numbers across the board. For the starters, it is the first Hindi film to pipe the Rs. 100 cr gross single day worldwide figure, and this is without premieres. The film released on a non-holiday Wednesday and this makes the collections look even sweeter, as the biggest ticketing day for the film is still to come.



Pathaan is the first Indian film to rank number one at the box office in USA, Canada and UK. There have been films that have entered the leaderboard but none apart from Pathaan has managed to claim the number one position. Pathaan is also the biggest opener in UAE and Gulf countries and this is on a working Wednesday. The previous best was Sultan, which released on Eid. The action-packed globe-trotting mission adventure is the highest grossing Indian film of all time in Germany with its first day numbers itself. It ranked number 2 at the box office in the country, yesterday. Australia and New Zealand have performed exceptionally for the film. It ranked number two in Australia and New Zealand, missing the top spot by a few thousand dollars. The non traditional markets for Indian films have also done well for this Shah Rukh Khan starrer, with many recording record numbers for an Indian film release. Pathaan's extended weekend estimates are now meandering in the range of 55-60 million dollars and it is simply unheard of. The hold on Monday will indicate whether the film has enough steam to touch a worldwide gross of 100 million dollars or not.



Pathaan is part of Yash Raj Film's Spy Universe. The next film in line will be Tiger 3 and it is to be seen if Tiger 3 is able to match the theatrics of Pathaan or not. For those unaware, the character of Pathaan, essayed by Shah Rukh Khan, will be a part of Tiger 3. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more analytical box office pieces.