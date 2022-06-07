Tiger 3 EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan back in action; SRK intro scene details revealed

In February last year, Salman Khan shot for his action packed extended appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan fronted Pathaan in Mumbai. The actor makes an appearance as Avinash Singh Rathore aka. Tiger in this Siddharth Anand directorial and shot for about 10 days for an action scene featuring Russian mafia, guns, cars, choppers and trains. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his extended turn in the Salman Khan fronted Tiger 3.

"Much like Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has to shoot for about 10 days with Salman on Tiger 3. It's a role reversal of sorts in terms of the number of shoot days, but the dynamic of character cameo in both the films is diametrically different. While Salman has a chopper bound entry in Pathaan, a special introduction scene is being designed for SRK in Tiger 3, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now," revealed a source close to the development. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The introduction scene aside, the two besties will be seen in an action sequence together in Tiger 3. "It's going to be a treat for all the fans, as they get to see their Karan Arjun together not once, but twice in 2023. The sequences, stunts, dialogues - all of them have been designed keeping their stardom and real-life dynamic in mind. The creative team of Spy Universe is aware of the audience's expectations, and hence, they are leaving no stone unturned to make this reunion into a special event," the source concluded.

While the initial plans were to shoot for the combination scenes by the end of June, the team is now reworking on the dates based on shoot diaries of both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan. According to our source, it might now happen by July end or early August. While Pathaan is gearing up for a release on January 25, 2023, Tiger 3 is all set for an Eid 2023 opening. Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles, whereas Tiger 3 co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Apart from Pathaan and Tiger 3, multiple other films with full-length roles are in the pipeline for Salman & Shah Rukh in this Spy Universe. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

