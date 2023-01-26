Pathaan Worldwide Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan hits it out of the park with a Rs 100 crore opening day

Even in his exile, a king remains a king. After a 4 year gap, Shah Rukh Khan got back to the big screen with the Siddharth Anand directed Pathaan and as expected, the film has embarked onto the a record shattering start at the box office across the globe. In India, the film has emerged a record opener with estimates indicating a start of Rs 55 core plus. While the Hindi version is headed towards a 53 crore plus opening, Tamil and Telugu dubbed have put another 2 crore as per industry estimates.

The all-India gross of Pathaan is around Rs 67 crore. The film has scored extraordinary numbers in the national multiplex chains as PVR, Inox and Cinepolis have clocked Rs 27.05 crore on it’s opening day contributing approximately 50 percent to the total collections. Pathaan will see even bigger jump in collections on its second day owing to the Republic Day Holiday and we are set to see history with a Bollywood film scoring a century in merely 2 days. Pathaan, on a non-holiday, has gone past the collections of holiday releases like War, KGF 2 and Thugs of Hindostan, to score the #1 opening of all time in Hindi.

Talking of the international belts, Pathaan has scored an opening of $4 million plus, with early estimates indicating a $4.20 million day. If we convert it into INR, the overseas figures of Pathaan are approximately Rs 35 crore, which is the highest of all time for a Bollywood film. Outside of India, there is no star bigger than Shah Rukh Khan in the history of Indian Cinema, and the collections of Pathaan just reinstates this statement. Pathaan will be headed towards a historic opening weekend around the $15 million range internationally, and targeting to become an all-time grosser in no time with lifetime figure in the $30 million range.

Shah Rukh Khan hits a global opening of Rs 100 crore

The opening day worldwide gross of this Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led film is around Rs 102 crore, which makes it the first every Bollywood film to hit a century at global box office in a single day. These numbers are beyond historic and every person will fall short of words to describe this phenomenon that has happened with a non-holiday release. These are still the estimates as Pathaan has seen a global release on over 8000 screens. The actuals may differ a little from this range, and but the trends so far does indicate a 100 crore plus global opening for this Shah Rukh Khan film. And well, we can now officially say – The King Is Back, and so is Bollywood!

Note: These are estimates and the final numbers will be updated by 2 pm