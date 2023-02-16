Pathaan Extended 3 Weeks Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer becomes 1st Hindi film to enter Rs 500 crore club

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham fronted Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has finally crossed Rs 500 crore nett at the box office in India from all its versions. The film has managed to breach this figure in just 23 days and the film is galloping its way towards further glory with very lucrative offers enabling audiences to watch the film at subsidised rates of just Rs 110, on its fourth Friday. By the end of the day, Pathaan will have netted around Rs 485.10 crores from the Hindi version and another Rs 17.50 crores from the dubbed versions, to take the total cume to astounding Rs 502.60 crores nett.

Pathaan Is The First Hindi Film To Enter The Rs 500 Crore Club Pathaan has now become the first Hindi film to enter the Rs 500 crore nett club and the run of the film is far from over as it now moves onto its next couple of targets, that is hitting Rs 500 crores nett for the Hindi version and eventually crossing the nett figures of Baahubali 2's Hindi version to emerge as the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi version in nett terms. Since tax rates were higher earlier, it won't be possible for the film to match or cross Baahubali 2's gross collections although it has a certain chance at crossing it on a nett basis. Pathaan's greatest feat is that it is the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi version on a global basis, with a gross higher than Baahubali 2.

Pathaan Is The Fourth Highest Grossing Indian Film In India Pathaan Is the fourth highest grossing Indian film domestically, only behind the three Pan India biggies Baahubali 2, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR. On a worldwide gross basis, the film ranks fifth, only behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. The film after 23 days, currently stands at a gross of around Rs 980 crores and it is not too long before it hits the Rs 1,000 crore gross worldwide mark. Pathaan will be hitting this glorious number without the support of the biggest non-traditional overseas market for Indian films, China. The day-wise nett box office collections of Pathaan are as follows:- Day 1 - Rs 55 cr Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr Day 7 - Rs. 21.50 cr Day 8 - Rs. 17.50 cr Day 9 - Rs. 15 cr Day 10 - Rs. 13 cr Day 11 - Rs 22.5 cr Day 12 - Rs. 27 cr Day 13 - Rs. 8.25 cr Day 14 - Rs. 7.25 cr Day 15 - Rs. 6.50 cr Day 16 - Rs. 5.75 cr Day 17 - Rs. 5.75 cr Day 18 - Rs 10.50 cr Day 19 - Rs 12.50 cr Day 20 - Rs 4 cr Day 21 - Rs 5.40 cr Day 22 - Rs 3.50 cr Day 23 - Rs 3.20 cr Total = Rs. 485.10 cr nett Hindi (Rs. 502.60 cr nett all versions) You can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such box office articles.

