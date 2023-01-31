Pathaan Week 1 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer crosses Rs 300 crore nett in Hindi; Targets all time records

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films is having a terrific run at the box office with a record breaking extended first weekend and a very strong week day traction on Monday and Tuesday. Despite exhausting a good amount of its potential over the weekend, it is performing at a drop of less than 40 percent compared to its first Friday. In its first week (not extended first week), the film has amassed around Rs. 316.50 crore nett in Hindi and Rs. 328 crore nett including the dubbed versions, in India. The seven day gross total in India adds up to 393.50 cr. The worldwide gross total has comfortably crossed Rs. 600 cr and now the film is steadily heading towards further glory.



Pathaan had a record-smashing extended first weekend, where it netted over Rs. 271 cr nett in the Hindi version alone. Of the five days, Pathaan recorded a total of over Rs. 50 cr nett, four times, which is a record in itself. Of the four 50 cr nett single days, two were the highest that have ever been recorded in Hindi film history. The film held very strongly even after the weekend, to record a Rs. 25.50 cr nett day 6 for the Hindi version and another Rs. 20 cr nett on day 7, that is on Tuesday. The film should comfortably add around Rs. 35 cr nett in its next couple of days to end its extended first week at a total of Rs. 350 cr nett Hindi.