Pathaan Week 1 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer crosses Rs 300 crore nett in Hindi; Targets all time records
Pathaan will become the highest grossing original Hindi film by the end of its second weekend.
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films is having a terrific run at the box office with a record breaking extended first weekend and a very strong week day traction on Monday and Tuesday. Despite exhausting a good amount of its potential over the weekend, it is performing at a drop of less than 40 percent compared to its first Friday. In its first week (not extended first week), the film has amassed around Rs. 316.50 crore nett in Hindi and Rs. 328 crore nett including the dubbed versions, in India. The seven day gross total in India adds up to 393.50 cr. The worldwide gross total has comfortably crossed Rs. 600 cr and now the film is steadily heading towards further glory.
Pathaan had a record-smashing extended first weekend, where it netted over Rs. 271 cr nett in the Hindi version alone. Of the five days, Pathaan recorded a total of over Rs. 50 cr nett, four times, which is a record in itself. Of the four 50 cr nett single days, two were the highest that have ever been recorded in Hindi film history. The film held very strongly even after the weekend, to record a Rs. 25.50 cr nett day 6 for the Hindi version and another Rs. 20 cr nett on day 7, that is on Tuesday. The film should comfortably add around Rs. 35 cr nett in its next couple of days to end its extended first week at a total of Rs. 350 cr nett Hindi.
Pathaan Will Be Crossing Dangal And KGF 2 In Its Second Box Office Week
By the end of weekend 2, Pathaan will become the highest grossing Hindi film in India and overseas (first phase), indicating total domination. By the end of week 2, it should positively take down KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) and then the only film left to topple will be Baahubali 2 (Hindi). Taking down Baahubali 2's nett figures is within reach but to cross the gross figures of Baahubali 2, Pathaan needs to hold its ground strong for a little longer. Regardless, the first 7 days of the film have been incredible to say the very least.
Pathaan Holds An Enviable Record
One enviable record of Pathaan will be the highest recorded collections for an Indian film in a single version. No other Indian film, and that includes the other top Indian grossers too, would have a single language collection higher than Pathaan, by the time Pathaan's theatrical run heads towards a closure. Pathaan has reinstilled faith in the Hindi movie industry as well as the exhibitors and trade, indicating that there is a lot of potential business still left in the industry and that it isn't heading towards extinction.
The Day-Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Pathaan Are As Follows:
Day 1 - Rs 55 cr
Day 2 - Rs. 68 cr
Day 3 - Rs. 38 cr
Day 4 - Rs. 51.50 cr
Day 5 - Rs. 58.50 cr
Day 6 - Rs. 25.50 cr
Day 7 - Rs. 20 cr
Total - Rs. 316.50 cr Hindi (Rs. 328 cr Incuding dubbed versions)
You can watch Pathaan at a cinema near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more movie business analysis articles like these.
ALSO READ: Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film creates 75 major records across the globe in its opening weekend
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movi...Read more