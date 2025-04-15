Johnny Depp Makes Grand Return to Hollywood Post Amber Heard Drama with Day Drinker; FIRST LOOK

Johnny Depp is back on the big screen, all ready to leave you amused with his new character. For those who have been waiting for his next portrayal, the actor will be joined by big names from the Hollywood film industry as he gets ready to showcase his talent in a Lionsgate outing.

Advertisement

The actor, who is also known to be a great musician, will be seen in Day Drinker. Johnny Depp, who has been mesmerizing his fans with his variety of characters in movies, will be joined by Penelope Cruz. Interestingly, this latest outing will be the fourth project of the duo together.

Previously, they were seen in Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, as well as the murder mystery Murder on the Orient Express. The project in question will be directed by Marc Webb, who is widely known for his talents on The Amazing Spider-Man starring Andrew Garfield.

This will mark Depp's first big studio project after setting the defamation case against Amber Heard.

In March, it was reported that it would be Sydney Sweeney to star opposite the Alice in Wonderland actor. Coming to the plot of the movie, Day Drinker is based on an original spec screenplay by Zach Dean and talks about a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp Bears No 'Animosity Towards Anybody' As He Moves On With His Life in London, Source Reveals

Soon, both of them are dragged into a criminal mystery, which they try to untangle in unexpected ways. Moreover, the movie even stars Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto, as well as Anika Boyle.

Day Drinker will even work as the second recent collaboration between Lionsgate and 30West. Talking about the producers of the film include Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, widely appreciated for the John Wick franchise. Adam Kolbrenner will also join the team of producers with Depp’s IN.2. 30West being on the executive producer's list.

Penelope Cruz was most recently seen in Michael Mann’s Ferrari opposite Adam Driver. She will be next seen in The Bride! in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Frankenstein entry.

ALSO READ: Where Is Amber Heard Now? Exploring Her Madrid Life as Johnny Depp's Ex-Wife Speaks Up in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Case