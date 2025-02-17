Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day box office of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Crazxy, The Diplomat, Kesari Veer

While Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is ruling the box office, here’s Pinkvilla’s prediction for the opening day box office collections of four upcoming releases—Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Crazxy, The Diplomat, and Kesari Veer.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi , starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, is all set to hit the big screens on Friday, February 23. The comedy-drama, directed by Mudassar Aziz, doesn’t have much buzz among the audience and is expected to open on a dull note at the box office. Pinkvilla predicts its opening day collection to be around Rs 1.50 crore.

Up next is Crazxy, starring Sohum Shah , which is slated for release in cinemas on February 28. Touted as a one-of-its-kind thriller, Crazxy has received a positive response to its teaser and trailer. The movie has the potential to surprise audiences with its content, though it may not have a strong opening. As per trends, Crazxy is expected to collect around Rs 1 crore on its opening day. However, if it manages to engage the audience, it might perform well at the box office.

The Diplomat, starring John Abraham in the lead alongside Sadia Khateeb, is set to release on March 7. The promotional material for The Diplomat has received a promising response, but the makers will need to market it well to ensure a decent opening at the box office. As of now, The Diplomat is likely to open with a collection of around Rs 4 crore net in India.

The list concludes with Kesari Veer, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on Holi 2025, March 14. Starring Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, Kesari Veer currently lacks significant buzz. However, the makers still have a month to build awareness around its release. As of now, Kesari Veer is expected to open with a modest Rs 1 crore at the box office.

The numbers mentioned above are subject to change as we move closer to the release dates. Final predictions will be shared the night before each movie’s release.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.