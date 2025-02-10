Pre-Valentine's Weekend Hindi Re-Releases Box Office: Sanam Teri Kasam takes throne; Padmaavat and Bareilly Ki Barfi are mere SPECTATORS

Pre-valentine's weekend witnessed a variety slate of re-releases: From Padmaavat, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Bachna Ae Haseeno to Sanam Teri Kasam. Here's taking a look at the performance of all the new re-releases of this weekend.

The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam emerged as the top choice this weekend. Interestingly, the tragic love story also performed better than the new releases of this weekend- Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa.

The movie opened with a solid Rs 4 crore and collected around Rs 15 crore in its first weekend of the second inning, the biggest opening weekend record for a re-release movie. Moreover, the film also surpassed the lifetime box office collection of its original run, which was just Rs 8 crore.

Sanam Teri Kasam is all set to dominate the whole week, at least till the arrival of Chhaava on February 14. It will be interesting to see how it performs on Valentine's Day, as the movie syncs perfectly with the romantic theme.

Padmaavat and Bareilly Ki Barfi failed to attract the audience in their re-run. Interestingly, both were big successes during their original run. Even then, they remain just a spectator at the box office and could clock a poor figure so far.

Other re-releases, such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Bachna Ae Haseena, and Silsila, had very limited shows nationwide, preventing them from doing anything magical at the box office.

Advertisement

Only Sanam Teri Kasam has the potential to stay in cinemas even after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava arrives next weekend. The rest of the re-releases will end their theatrical runs on a poor note.

What's crazy is that the romantic drama was released without any promotions! However, one cannot deny the fact that the makers took help from external factors on the first day to gain momentum and build a perception on social media.

Which one did you watch this weekend? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.