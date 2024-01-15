Pongal box office: Captain Miller higher collection but Ayalaan has a better trend

Kollywood had an average Pongal weekend at the box office as both new releases failed to put numbers that a big festive period like this warranted. Captain Miller was the film with a higher collection but Ayalaan has a better trend is positioned for better final prospects.

Captain Miller grossed Rs. 24 crore at the Indian box office over the weekend, of which Rs. 17 crore came from Tamil Nadu. There was a Hindi dubbed version, which didn’t really collect, though Karnataka and Kerala had better numbers with Rs. 2.75 crore and Rs. 2.20 crore respectively. The low numbers are one thing but the trend is underwhelming as the Sunday collections were less than Friday.

The box office collections of Captain Miller at the Indian box office:

Friday - Rs. 8.50 crore

Saturday - Rs. 7.50 crore

Sunday - Rs. 8 crore

Total - Rs. 24 crore

Ayalaan had a low weekend of Rs. 16.25 crore at the Indian box office, nearly all of it came from Tamil Nadu at Rs. 14.25 crore. The film’s first day was poor but the trend makes it a better read. On Sunday, it grossed Rs. 6 crore in Tamil Nadu, which was ahead of Captain Miller and nearly double of Rs. 3.50 crore it did on Friday. The trend gives it a chance to succeed but it needs to be seen how it holds post-holiday period. The film has huge costs involved, so it needs big box office number to go through.

The box office collection of Ayalaan at the Indian box office:

Friday - Rs. 4 crore

Saturday - Rs. 5.50 crore

Sunday - Rs. 6.75 crore

Total - Rs. 16.25 crore

