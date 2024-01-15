Guntur Kaaram box office collections: Mahesh Babu film has an Ordinary weekend

Guntur Kaaram had an ordinary weekend at the box office as the film slowed down heavily after a good start on Friday. The film showed a big drop on Saturday and then went further down on Sunday as it lost showcasing to new releases and Hanuman which is on an increasing trend. The film grossed Rs. 76 crore over the weekend, the majority of which came on the first day itself.

The film is performing a bit better in Coastal Andhra, where Sankranti is a huge box office period, but even here collections should have been much better. It will continue to do so for the next couple of days as the festive period continues but will find it tough to sustain after that. In Nizam, the film has simply crashed with Sunday collecting a mere Rs. 5 crore gross.

The box office collections of Guntur Kaaram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 47 crore

Saturday - Rs. 15.50 crore

Sunday - Rs. 13.50 crore

Total - Rs. 76 crore

Guntur Kaaram fetched huge prices from the distributors, who are going to lose a large part of their investment. The distributor share over the weekend was just Rs. 44 crore as compared to Rs. 105 crore price point.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Guntur Kaaram at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 30.50 crore (Rs. 17.50 crore share)

Ceeded - Rs. 6.75 crore (Rs. 4.75 crore share)

Andhra - Rs. 30.25 crore (Rs. 22 crore share)

AP/TS - Rs. 67.50 crore (Rs. 44.25 crore share)

Karnataka - Rs. 6 crore (Rs. 3 crore share)

Tamil Nadu and Kerala - Rs. 1.10 crore (Rs. 40 lakh share)

North India - Rs. 1.40 crore (Rs. 60 lakh share)

Total - 76 crore (Rs. 48.25 crore share)

