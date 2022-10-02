Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi) Day 2 Box Office: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus grows by 35 percent on Saturday
Ponniyin Selvan becomes the third Tamil film after Beast and 2.0 to secure more than Rs. 100 cr gross in 2 days.
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, boasting of an ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayamravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is doing excellent business in Tamil Nadu and in the overseas. The film crossed the Rs. 100 cr gross threshold worldwide on the second day of its release, a feat only accomplished by Beast and 2.0 in the past, for a Tamil film. The film has done pretty decently for its Hindi version, given that it was not promoted aggressively in the North and didn't have much face value except for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
After a Rs. 1.90 cr nett day 1, the film saw a 35 percent bump in its numbers on day 2, as it accumulated Rs. 2.55 cr nett on day 2, for a total of Rs. 4.45 cr in 2 days. The film will see steady growth on Sunday as well, to pack a weekend of around Rs. 7.5 cr nett. If the film goes on to sustain on weekdays, the part 2 of the film, which is releasing mid next year, will get a significant boost, as we have seen with the sequel of well received films.
Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki's novel of the same name. There are a total of 6 volumes and it is being said that the work on other volumes will soon begin. Ponniyin Selvan can become the second highest grossing Tamil original film, only behind 2.0, by surpassing Vikram, provided it sustains on the weekdays, which one would assume it will, because pre-bookings have already begun for weekdays. Tamil audience has great sentimental value for this piece of literature and with glowing reviews from the locals, it can become a rare Tamil film to hit the Rs. 200 cr gross mark in the state, a stellar achievement.
Have a look at the day-wise nett collections of Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi)
Day 1 - Rs. 1.90 cr
Day 2 - Rs. 2.55 cr
Total = Rs. 4.45 cr
