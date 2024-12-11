Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 7: Allu Arjun's film continues its RULE; collects Rs 30 crore on Wednesday

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, continues to dominate the box office. The mass actioner shined yet again on its 7th day of release and recorded a phenomenal hold.

Pushpa 2 rampage continues; collects Rs 30 crore on 1st Wednesday

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 registered a drop of 15% on Wednesday compared to its previous day. The Allu Arjun-starrer collected around ₹30 crore on its 7th day, reflecting the strong grip the movie has on the audience. The total net collection of Pushpa 2 in India currently stands at ₹368 crore.

Based on current trends, the movie is expected to collect around ₹25 crore to ₹29 crore tomorrow and conclude its extended opening week with a total of ₹393 crore to ₹397 crore. It is poised to cross the ₹400 crore mark during its second weekend, after which its journey toward ₹500 crore and ₹600 crore will begin.

The movie has a strong chance of surpassing the lifetime box office collection of Stree 2 in Hindi and inaugurating the ₹600 crore club. As a cherry on top, it also has the potential to zoom past the ₹700 crore mark in Hindi alone, depending on its performance after the second weekend.

Have a look at the day-wise Hindi net collections of Pushpa 2

Day Hindi Net Collections (India) 1 Rs 65 crore 2 Rs 53 crore 3 Rs 66 crore 4 Rs 77 crore 5 Rs 42 crore 6 Rs 35 crore 7 Rs 30 crore Total Rs 368 crore net in 7 days in Hindi

Watch Pushpa 2 Trailer

About Pushpa 2

The narrative of Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up from where Pushpa: The Rise ended, with Pushpa (Allu Arjun) establishing himself as a formidable figure in the illegal sandalwood business. Despite being involved in unlawful activities and misusing his power, Pushpa remains a man of principles. He respects his wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), more than anyone and will go to any lengths to protect his family and loved ones.

Advertisement

The film explores his efforts to expand his empire while dealing with the emerging threat from Inspector Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) and other rivals who challenge his dominance. The stakes are high as Pushpa’s power grows, but his journey is complicated by personal and professional conflicts that arise along the way.

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the mass-actioner yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Top 25 Opening Weekend Of All Time In Hindi: Pushpa 2, Jawan, Animal, and more