Pushpa 2 Box Office Update: Allu Arjun's HISTORIC blockbuster sells 2 crore tickets on BookMyShow alone

Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil is still churning solid collections at the box office. The movie, on its 34th day, crossed the benchmark of selling 2 crore tickets on the movie booking platform - BookMyShow. It is the first movie in the history of Indian Cinema to have sold 2 crore tickets through the biggest Indian movie ticketing website. It should be adding close to 5 lakh more tickets on the booking platform, by the end of its run.

KGF 2 in 2022 sold slightly over 1.7 crore tickets while Baahubali 2 back in 2017 sold 1.6 crore tickets. With time, the bookings made through movie ticketing platforms is increasing. Baahubali 2, which has roughly 70 percent more ticket sales than Pushpa 2, will have around 45 lakh less tickets sold than the Allu Arjun starrer. To Pushpa 2's credit, the makers of Pushpa 2 tried hard to promote regional ticketing websites like TicketNew, where they would get better margins and if that were not the case, who knows, the movie would have sold around 2.2 crore tickets on BookMyShow by the end of its run, instead of 2.05 crore tickets that it will now be selling.

Pushpa 2 is a historic grosser, headed for a Rs 1650 crore range global finish. The India collections are at an all time high and are heading towards Rs 1400 crore. Pushpa 2 was seen as the only genuine contender to topple Baahubali 2 in India prior to its release, and that's what has happened. It is now to be seen how long the reign of Pushpa 2 remains, before another bigge crosses it.

Which movie do you think will take down Pushpa 2 to become the highest grossing Indian movie in India? Let us know.

