Pushpa 2 Day 51 Box Office: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's HISTORIC GROSSER takes last strides; Nets 15 lakh

Sukumar's latest directorial, Pushpa 2: The Rule has been ruling the box office for more than 50 days. The Telugu mass action drama, which brought back Pushpa Raj in theaters after three years, will soon end its historic journey in cinemas. Pushpa 2 takes you to the journey of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj navigating his sandalwood business. Rashmika Mandanna reprised her role as his wife, Srivalli. It will soon touch the landmark target in Hindi markets.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Adds Rs 15 Lakh To Its Now-Ending Journey

Pushpa 2, which marks as the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, earned Rs 15 lakh on the 51st day of its release in Hindi markets. The seventh week collection of Pushpa 2 is recorded as Rs 3.7 crore. The total earnings of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's blockbuster now stands at Rs 738 crore (Rs 737.95 crore to be exact).

Rs 2 crore more and the history will be created. Yes, Sukumar's latest helmer is eyeing to finish at Rs 740 crore which will happen in the ongoing eighth and final week of its theatrical run.

Here's How Much Pushpa 2 Has Collected In 51 Days At The Hindi Box Office:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore Sixth Week Rs 5.95 crore Seventh Week Rs 3.55 crore Eighth Friday Rs 15 lakh Total Rs 737.95 crore in 51 days

More About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 is now the highest grosser of all time in Indian cinema. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 2024 film has now welcomed the likes of Sky Force, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama, and Daaku Maharaaj at the Hindi box office, starting from today.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 50 Box Office: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer collects Rs 25 lakh on 7th Thursday; to welcome new arrival Sky Force