Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Advance Booking Update: Allu Arjun starrer sells 3 lakh tickets in top National Chains; Goes ahead of Sanju, Adipurush and Gadar 2
Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil is seeing very high ticket booking pressure for its Hindi version.
Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil among others is breathing fire at the box office if advance bookings are anything to go by. The movie in Hindi has sold 3 lakh tickets in top national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day itself, with 10 hours still to go till release day. It targets to sell 4.5 lakh tickets in top chains and that would be a phenomenal result since this number is coming with very little contribution from southern states. Audiences down south are preferring to watch Pushpa 2 in their native language.
Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Sells 3 Lakh Tickets In Top Chains For The Opening Day With 10 Hours To Go
Pushpa 2 is unquestionably one of the biggest movie watching events for the country. It targets the all time opening day record of Baahubali 2. In Hindi, the Allu Arjun star vehicle challenges Jawan for the biggest opening day. While the songs of part 2 haven't become a sensation like songs of the first part, that has had little to no impact on the film's opening day prospects. The demand is visible and tickets are getting sold at a brisk pace despite very high prices.
Have A Look At Advance Tickets Sold for Day 1 At National Chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis | Indian Films
Baahubali 2 Hindi: 6.50 L
Jawan: 5.57 L
Pathaan: 5.56L
KGF2 Hindi : 5.15L
Animal: 4.60L
War: 4.10L
Stree 2: 3.92L
Thugs Of Hindostan: 3.46L
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 3.40L
Dhoom 3: 3.32L
Happy New Year: 3.24L
Bharat: 3.16L
Sultan: 3.10L
Tiger 3: 3.07L
Dangal: 3.05L
Brahmastra Part 1: 3.02L
Pushpa 2 : 3 L (10 hours to go)
Sanju: 2.94L
Chennai Express: 2.89L
Adipurush Hindi: 2.85L
Tiger Zinda Hai: 2.76L
Mission Mangal: 2.71L
Gadar 2: 2.74L
Singham Again: 2.26L
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 2.24L
Dunki: 2.24L
Mr And Mrs Mahi: 2.15L (Rs 99)
Fighter: 1.45L
Pushpa 2 Releases In Theatres On 5th December
Pushpa 2 releases in theatres on 5th December, 2024. The movie will have the 2nd widest release of all time for an Indian film, only behind Baahubali 2. There will be paid previews for the movie are scheduled for tonight, 9pm onwards.
Are you watching Pushpa 2 in theatres? Let us know. Also, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates on the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer.
ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun set to shatter long standing opening day record of Baahubali 2 in India