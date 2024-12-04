Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Advance Booking Update: Allu Arjun starrer sells 3 lakh tickets in top National Chains; Goes ahead of Sanju, Adipurush and Gadar 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil among others is breathing fire at the box office if advance bookings are anything to go by. The movie in Hindi has sold 3 lakh tickets in top national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day itself, with 10 hours still to go till release day. It targets to sell 4.5 lakh tickets in top chains and that would be a phenomenal result since this number is coming with very little contribution from southern states. Audiences down south are preferring to watch Pushpa 2 in their native language.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Sells 3 Lakh Tickets In Top Chains For The Opening Day With 10 Hours To Go

Pushpa 2 is unquestionably one of the biggest movie watching events for the country. It targets the all time opening day record of Baahubali 2. In Hindi, the Allu Arjun star vehicle challenges Jawan for the biggest opening day. While the songs of part 2 haven't become a sensation like songs of the first part, that has had little to no impact on the film's opening day prospects. The demand is visible and tickets are getting sold at a brisk pace despite very high prices.

Have A Look At Advance Tickets Sold for Day 1 At National Chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis | Indian Films

Baahubali 2 Hindi: 6.50 L

Jawan: 5.57 L

Pathaan: 5.56L

KGF2 Hindi : 5.15L

Animal: 4.60L

War: 4.10L

Stree 2: 3.92L

Thugs Of Hindostan: 3.46L

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 3.40L

Dhoom 3: 3.32L

Happy New Year: 3.24L

Bharat: 3.16L

Sultan: 3.10L

Tiger 3: 3.07L

Dangal: 3.05L

Brahmastra Part 1: 3.02L

Pushpa 2 : 3 L (10 hours to go)

Sanju: 2.94L

Chennai Express: 2.89L

Adipurush Hindi: 2.85L

Tiger Zinda Hai: 2.76L

Mission Mangal: 2.71L

Gadar 2: 2.74L

Singham Again: 2.26L

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 2.24L

Dunki: 2.24L

Mr And Mrs Mahi: 2.15L (Rs 99)

Fighter: 1.45L

Pushpa 2 Releases In Theatres On 5th December

Pushpa 2 releases in theatres on 5th December, 2024. The movie will have the 2nd widest release of all time for an Indian film, only behind Baahubali 2. There will be paid previews for the movie are scheduled for tonight, 9pm onwards.

Pushpa 2 releases in theatres on 5th December, 2024.

