Pushpa 2 Hindi Advance Booking Update: Allu Arjun's film records phenomenal pre-sales; Sells over 2.45 lakh tickets in top chains with 1 day to go

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is finally hitting the big screens this weekend. The mass action drama is set for a historic start at the box office, thanks to its excellent pre-sales at the ticket window.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) records 2.45 lakh admits in advance booking; Targets 4.50 lakh pre-sales final

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is showing extraordinary trends in advance booking. As of 11 PM (December 3rd, 2024), the mass actioner has sold a massive 2.43 lakh tickets in the top three national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis, for the opening day alone. PVR Inox has alone recorded 1.97 lakh admits, while Cinepolis sold around 46,000 tickets.

It will wind up the day by smashing 2.45 lakh tickets in the top chains. So far, the movie has sold approximately 50,000 tickets on Saturday, 55,000 tickets on Sunday, 50,000 tickets on Monday, and around 90,000 tickets on Tuesday in the national chains. The Allu Arjun starrer will see a big surge in advances tomorrow, the last day before its full-fledged release on Thursday.

Ideally, such tentpole movies record double sales on the final day. However, considering the craze and pre-release hype, they could even go beyond and smash a higher figure. As per current trends, Pushpa 2 is expected to end its advance sale around 4.50 lakh admits in the top chains.

Pushpa 2 scripts history in Rajhans Cinemas; eyeing a solid start of Rs 60 crore in Hindi

Pushpa 2 is performing best in Gujarat and Maharashtra in the Hindi region. Talking of the non-national chains, the movie has sold around 14,000 tickets in MovieMax and is eyeing a final around 20,000 tickets with a chance of even hitting the 22,000 mark, surpassing the previous best - Stree 2. On the other hand, the movie wrote history in Rajhans cinemas by registering the biggest advance of all time, with one more day to go. It has sold around 35,000 tickets in Rajhans, beating the previous record holder- KGF Chapter 2. Other non-national cinemas are also registering solid pre-sales.

Pushpa 2 is eyeing a banger start of Rs 57 crore to Rs 62 crore in Hindi, with a shot of hitting the Rs 65 crore mark too. However, it will depend on the spot booking and walk-ins on Thursday. Overall, the masala entertainer is targeting a historic opening of Rs 250 crore worldwide.

