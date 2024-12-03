Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Allu Arjun's mass jaathara set to roll over audience; STORMS past pre-sales of Rs 100 crore globally with 1 day to go

Pushpa 2: The Rule is on riot mode in its advance booking. The Allu Arjun starrer pan-India release is wreaking havoc at the ticket window and setting new benchmarks with each passing hour.

Pushpa 2 STORMS past the Rs 100 crore advances globally

The mass action drama, directed by Sukumar, is set to bring hysteria at the box office. The heavy rush in the pre-sales of Pushpa 2 is a testament to its pre-release hype and anticipation among the audience. As of 9 PM (December 3, 2024), Pushpa 2 has surpassed the magical figure of Rs 100 crore in its advance sale for its extended opening weekend of four days worldwide. Of these, Rs 75 crore advances are recorded for the opening day alone.

The movie is registering its best sales in Gujarat and Maharashtra, in addition to the Telugu-speaking home states—Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Other key markets are also performing well and are set to put together a massive opening day.

It should be noted that the movie still has one more day to sell the tickets. It will see a big surge in advances tomorrow, the last day before its theatrical release on December 4 (Thursday). It will be interesting to see how far the pre-sales figure will go from here on.

Allu Arjun's Mass Jaathara: Pushpa 2 eyeing All-Time Record on the opening day

The Allu Arjun movie is set to take a historic opening at the box office. Pushpa 2: The Rule is targeting an ALL-TIME RECORD on the opening day by beating SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and RRR and hitting over Rs 250 crore globally, including paid previews.

Talking of the Hindi belt, the movie is aiming to open in the range of Rs 57 crore to Rs 62 crore, with a shot of hitting even the Rs 65 crore net mark, depending on how strong the walk-ins are on Thursday.

The movie has already smashed 2 lakh tickets in the top three national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis, for the opening day in the Hindi regions. It will surpass the 4 lakh mark and settle among the top 5 biggest advances of all time in Hindi.

For the unversed, Pushpa 2 marks the return of Allu Arjun to the screens after 3 years. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

