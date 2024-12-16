Top 2nd Weekend of All Time At Hindi Box Office: Pushpa 2 decimates previous records; Dethrones Stree 2, Gadar 2 & Animal
The Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2: The Rule has decimated all records at the box office in the 2nd weekend by a humongous margin of 27 percent. According to estimates, The Sukumar directorial has collected in the range of Rs 115.00 to Rs 117.00 crore in the second weekend, taking the 11-day total collections to Rs 508 crore. The action packed entertainer has also become the fastest in history of Hindi cinema to enter the Rs 500 crore club and is now racing towards the Rs 600 crore and Rs 700 crore club too in the long run.
After scoring Rs 391.50 crore in the first week, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 24.50 crore on 2nd Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 42.00 crore on 2nd Saturday, leading to an almost Rs 50 crore on 2nd Sunday. The second-weekend business of Pushpa 2 is an all-time record, better than blockbusters like Stree 2 (Rs 92.00 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 88.00 crore), Animal (Rs 87.00 crore) and Bahubali 2 (Rs 79.00 crore).
The second-weekend record of Pushpa 2 could stand tall for a long time, much like the Bahubali 2, which held the #1 spot for a span of 6 years and 3 months, until the arrival of Gadar 2. Pushpa 2 has also become the first film in history of Hindi Cinema to score a century in second-weekend, and is headed for second week business in the North of Rs 150 crore.
On the lifetime front too, Pushpa 2 is all set to go past the collections of Bahubali 2, Pathaan, and Gadar 2 on 2nd Monday and emerge the third biggest grosser ever in 12 days flat. By the end of 3rd weekend, it will zoom past the business of Jawan (Rs 558 crore) and Stree 2 (Rs 585 crore) and emerge the #1 film of all time in history of Indian Cinema.
Here’s a look at the top 2nd Weekend Box Office Collection of All Time
|Sr No
|Film Name
|2nd Weekend Box Office
|1
|Pushpa 2 (Hindi)
|Rs 116 crore (Estimate)
|2
|Stree 2
|Rs 92 crore
|3
|Gadar 2
|Rs 88 crore
|4
|Animal
|Rs 87 crore
|5
|Bahubali 2 (Hindi)
|Rs 79 crore
|6
|Jawan
|Rs 78 crore
|7
|Dangal
|Rs 72 crore
|8
|Kashmir Files
|Rs 70 crore
|9
|Pathaan
|Rs 62.75 crore
|10
|Sanju
|Rs 61.25 crore
|11
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|Rs 55 crore
|12
|PK
|Rs 53.50 crore
|13
|Kerala Story
|Rs 53 crore
|14
|KGF 2 (Hindi)
|Rs 51 crore
|15
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|Rs 48.50 crore
