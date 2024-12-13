Box Office: Pushpa 2 Hindi vs Jawan Week 1 India Day-Wise Comparison
Here's a day-wise comparison of Pushpa 2 Hindi and Jawan in the first week of their respective releases. Pushpa 2 is in cinemas and Jawan was released in 2023.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to become the highest grossing Indian film of all time in our country. Allu Arjun-starrer has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in its Hindi language in nine days. Let's analyze the box office collections of Pushpa 2 Hindi and Jawan in their opening weeks.
Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) Vs Jawan: Day-Wise Comparison For First Week
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule collected Rs 368 crore in seven days till last Thursday in its Hindi version. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer earned Rs 323 crore in its opening week.
The blockbuster success of both movies have one thing in common, i.e. stardom of lead stars. While Allu Arjun has emerged as the top actor of Indian cinema in 2024 based on gross worldwide collections, Shah Rukh Khan enjoys his superstardom since years.
First Week Day-Wise Comparison Of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) and Jawan
|Day
|Pushpa 2 (Hindi)
|Jawan
|Thursday
|Rs 65 crore
|Rs 64 crore
|Friday
|Rs 53 crore
|Rs 47 crore
|Saturday
|Rs 66 crore
|Rs 68 crore
|Sunday
|Rs 77 crore
|Rs 70.5 crore
|Monday
|Rs 42 crore
|Rs 29.5 crore
|Tuesday
|Rs 35 crore
|Rs 23.5 crore
|Wednesday
|Rs 29 crore
|Rs 20.5 crore
|Total
|Rs 368 crore
|Rs 323 crore
Jawan Is Shah Rukh Khan's Highest Grossing Film Globally
With Rs 1138 crore earnings, Jawan emerged as Shah Rukh Khan's highest grossing film worldwide. This is followed by Pathaan, Dunki, Chennai Express, Dilwale, Happy New Year, and Raees.
Pushpa 2 Becomes 4th Highest Grossing Hindi Film Worldwide; Jawan Is 2nd
Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 has collected Rs 1004 crore in eight days globally. Allu Arjun-starrer has emerged as the fourth highest grossing Hindi films of all time worldwide at the time of this comparison (December 13, 2024). Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 action drama film earned Rs 900 crore.
Sukumar's helmer is behind Pathaan which earned Rs 1032 crore in global markets. With 1138 crore collections, Jawan is on the second spot as of now.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.