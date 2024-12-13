Box Office: Pushpa 2 Hindi vs Jawan Week 1 India Day-Wise Comparison

Here's a day-wise comparison of Pushpa 2 Hindi and Jawan in the first week of their respective releases. Pushpa 2 is in cinemas and Jawan was released in 2023.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Dec 13, 2024  |  06:02 PM IST |  410
Box Office: Pushpa 2 Hindi vs Jawan Week 1 All Time India Day-Wise Comparison
Picture courtesy: Maithyi Movie Makers/X; Red Chillies Entertainment/YouTube

Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to become the highest grossing Indian film of all time in our country. Allu Arjun-starrer has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in its Hindi language in nine days. Let's analyze the box office collections of Pushpa 2 Hindi and Jawan in their opening weeks.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) Vs Jawan: Day-Wise Comparison For First Week

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule collected Rs 368 crore in seven days till last Thursday in its Hindi version. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer earned Rs 323 crore in its opening week. 

The blockbuster success of both movies have one thing in common, i.e. stardom of lead stars. While Allu Arjun has emerged as the top actor of Indian cinema in 2024 based on gross worldwide collections, Shah Rukh Khan enjoys his superstardom since years.

First Week Day-Wise Comparison Of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) and Jawan

Day  Pushpa 2 (Hindi)  Jawan
Thursday  Rs 65 crore  Rs 64 crore
Friday Rs 53 crore Rs 47 crore
Saturday Rs 66 crore Rs 68 crore
Sunday Rs 77 crore Rs 70.5 crore 
Monday Rs 42 crore Rs 29.5 crore
Tuesday Rs 35 crore Rs 23.5 crore
 Wednesday  Rs 29 crore Rs 20.5 crore
Total Rs 368 crore  Rs 323 crore 

Jawan Is Shah Rukh Khan's Highest Grossing Film Globally

With Rs 1138 crore earnings, Jawan emerged as Shah Rukh Khan's highest grossing film worldwide. This is followed by Pathaan, Dunki, Chennai Express, Dilwale, Happy New Year, and Raees.

Pushpa 2 Becomes 4th Highest Grossing Hindi Film Worldwide; Jawan Is 2nd

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 has collected Rs 1004 crore in eight days globally. Allu Arjun-starrer has emerged as the fourth highest grossing Hindi films of all time worldwide at the time of this comparison (December 13, 2024). Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 action drama film earned Rs 900 crore.

Sukumar's helmer is behind Pathaan which earned Rs 1032 crore in global markets. With 1138 crore collections, Jawan is on the second spot as of now.

Watch The Official Trailers of Pushpa 2 and Jawan



Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 plays in theatres now. Have you booked your tickets for the mass-actioner yet? Don't miss watching the record-breaker in theatres since there is no screen that's better than the silver screen.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Latest Articles