Pushpa 2 (Hindi) vs Singham Again Day Wise Box Office Comparison Till 2nd Weekend: Allu Arjun trumps Ajay Devgn's cop-actioner

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule hit the screens on December 5, 2024. The highly-awaited sequel arrived in theaters three years after the release of the original film, Pushpa: The Rise. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the mass action drama recently became the highest grosser of 2nd weekend of all time in Hindi.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) vs Singham Again: Here's How Much Both Films Earned Till 2nd Weekend

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 entered the Rs 500 crore mark in eleven days at the box office. It earned Rs 116.5 crore in the second weekend, comprising second Friday (Rs 24.5 crore), second Saturday (Rs 42 crore), and second Sunday (Rs 50 crore)'s earnings. The cume net collection of Pushpa 2 in Hindi language stands at Rs 508 crore till second weekend.

Released on Diwali 2024 (November 1, Friday), Singham Again crossed Rs 100 crore club within three days of its arrival in cinemas. Ajay Devgn's cop drama netted Rs 198.25 crore by the end of its second weekend.

Day-Wise Net India Collections of Pushpa 2 Hindi and Singham Again From Release Day To Second Sunday

Day Pushpa 2 Singham Again Thursday Rs 65 crore - Friday Rs 53 crore Rs 40.25 crore Saturday Rs 66 crore Rs 38.75 crore Sunday Rs 77 crore Rs 33.5 crore Monday Rs 42 crore Rs 17.75 crore Tuesday Rs 35 crore Rs 13.75 crore Wednesday Rs 29 crore Rs 10.5 crore Thursday Rs 24.5 crore Rs 9.25 crore Friday Rs 24.5 crore Rs 8 crore Saturday Rs 42 crore Rs 12.25 crore Sunday Rs 50 crore Rs 14.25 crore Total Rs 508 crore Rs 198.25 crore

Pushpa 2's Expectations And Singham Again's Verdict

This is to note that Pushpa 2 was release in theaters with no major competition. Allu Arjun-starrer is expected to cross Rs 1500 crore at the worldwide box office. It has already earned Rs 1000 crore globally.

Rohit Shetty's semi-hit directorial clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which emerged as superhit. If released solo, the cop-actioner, which earned Rs 240 crore net in India by the end of its theatrical run, could have fared better.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

