Pushpa 2 Hindi Advance Booking Day 3: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil film sells 3.75 lakh tickets in top National chains

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is dominating the box office these days. The movie is set for a massive day on Saturday, thanks to its advance sale on Day 3.

Pushpa 2 sells 3.75 lakh tickets in top chains for Day 3; eyeing HUGE day

After an earth-shattering start and solid hold on the second day, the mass action movie locked another massive day at the box office. Per estimates, Pushpa 2 has sold around 3.75 lakh tickets in the top three national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis for the third day (Saturday). While the former recorded a massive 3.10 lakh pre-sales, the latter sold around 65K tickets.

Interestingly, this is just 6% down from its opening-day PIC advance sales and 66% up from its second-day admissions. For the unversed, the movie had recorded 4 lakh admissions on Day 1, followed by 2.25 lakh pre-sales on Day 2.

Pushpa 2 targets Rs 55 crore to Rs 60 crore on Day 3 in Hindi

Looking at the phenomenal sales of Pushpa 2, the movie has the potential to go all out on its third day and smash a total Hindi net collection in the vicinity of Rs 55 crore to Rs 60 crore. The Sukumar-directed film can even go beyond the Rs 60 crore mark, depending on how the walk-ins are!

The total net collection of Pushpa 2 in two days stands at Rs 116 crore net. If it manages to breach Rs 60 crore on Day 3, it will cross the Rs 175 crore mark in Hindi in just 3 days of release. The Allu Arjun starrer is expected to end its extended opening weekend in the range of Rs 220 crore to Rs 250 crore net in Hindi.

However, the real test will begin on the weekdays after its opening weekend. It will be interesting to see if the movie can manage a reasonable hold in the coming weeks.

