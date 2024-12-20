Pushpa Day 16 Hindi Box Office: Allu Arjun's movie remains UNSTOPPABLE; Nets Rs 10.50 crore on 3rd Friday

Pushpa 2: The Rule has refused to slow down at the box office. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has been maintaining a phenomenal hold for over two weeks in theaters. Allu Arjun's latest Telugu film is resonating with the Hindi speaking audiences as well, like the original one did in 2021.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Earns Rs 10.50 Crore On Day 16; Total Closes In On Rs 580 Crore

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 389 crore net in the extended opening week at the box office. In the second week, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie collected Rs 178.50 crore net.

On third Friday, the Pushpa sequel has fetched Rs 10.50 crore in Hindi markets, bringing its cume collection to over Rs 578 crore net. It is set to cross Rs 600 crore in Hindi over weekend.

Net India Collection of Pushpa 2 In Hindi Language Is Mentioned In The Table Under:

Week/Days Net Collections (Hindi) First Week Rs 389 crore (Revised) Second Week Rs 178.50 crore Third Friday Rs 10.50 crore Total Rs 578 crore in 15 days

Pushpa 2 All Set To Become Highest Grossing Hindi Film Of All Time

Tomorrow, on Day 17, Pushpa 2 will emerge as the highest grossing all time film at the Hindi box office. Allu Arjun's film will cross Stree 2's lifetime business in India. The total net collection of the Stree sequel, which featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, stands at Rs 585 crore. The horror comedy will then be the second highest Hindi grosser of all time.

Advertisement

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 remains on course of more than Rs 700 crore in the final run. Meanwhile, Baby John and Mufasa: The Lion King are expected to flood the marketplace.

Pushpa 2 Grosses Over Rs 1100 Crore In India; Surpasses Rs 1300 Crore Worldwide

Pushpa 2 has collected a business of Rs 1110 crore gross in India after 15 days. The global collections of Sukumar's directorial stands at around Rs 1340 crore. It is the third highest grossing Indian movie of all time worldwide, a step below Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 14 Box Office: Allu Arjun led mass-entertainer nets a phenomenal Rs 15 crore on 2nd Wednesday