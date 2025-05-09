The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 9: Sanjay Dutt’s horror comedy stalls at Rs 10 lakh on second Friday

The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 9: Backed with horror and comedy elements, The Bhootnii hasn't been able to impress the audience. Released on May 1, 2025, the new movie has had a disappointing run in theaters. The film stars Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. After entering its second weekend, The Bhootnii is still struggling at the box office.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii has received a lukewarm response during its theatrical run. It could manage to earn a mere Rs 2.9 crore in its extended opening week of eight days.

On Day 9, the Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy starrer has added Rs 10 lakh more to its tally. The cumulative collection of the horror comedy now stands at Rs 3 crore net at the Indian box office.

Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 2.9 crore (eight days) Day 9 Rs 10 lakh Total Rs 3 crore

Factors like mixed word of mouth, poor pre-sales, low buzz, and Raid 2's frenzy have affected the box office performance of The Bhootnii. Apart from them, external factors have played a crucial role in its downward trajectory. Lately, the audiences' minds have been diverted to national matters, due to which all the movies running in theaters are witnessing a low attendance in their footfalls.

Notably, Deepak Mukut's production venture couldn't manage to touch Rs 1 crore on a day-wise basis. The collections remained in lakhs throughout the week.

The Bhootnii, which also features Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari, clashed with Ajay Devgn's crime thriller, Raid 2, at the box office. Produced under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, it is also running parallel to Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

