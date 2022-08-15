Laal Singh Chaddha Day 4 Box Office: Aamir Khan starrer collects Rs 10 crore; Total stands low at Rs 37 crore

The Advait Chandan directed Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor is recording a poor trend at the box office as the film hasn’t really seen an upward swing of business on Sunday too. According to early estimates, Laal Singh Chaddha has jumped by approximately 15 percent to collect in the range of Rs 9.75 to 10.25 crore. The four-day total of Laal Singh Chaddha stands at Rs 37.50 crore, and the five day extended weekend total will be around Rs 46 crore.

The opening day ended up being the best day for Laal Singh Chaddha and this definitely isn’t a good sign for a film that opened at low numbers. On the trending front, Laal Singh Chaddha has shown some jumps on Saturday and Sunday, but that’s not adequate for a film fronted by a star of Aamir Khan’s stature. These are low numbers and puts the film in the bracket of the post pandemic disasters.

Day Wise Collection:

Thursday: Rs 11.50 crore (Holiday)

Friday: Rs 7.25 crore (-37%)

Saturday: Rs 8.75 crore (+20%)

Sunday: Rs 10.00 crore (+15%)

Total: Rs 37.50 crore (Approx)

Laal Singh Chaddha has one more day to put in some numbers into its total tally as a crash is inevitable on Tuesday, despite the partial holiday on account of Parsi New Year. The movie is headed for a lifetime collection under the Rs 70 crore mark, which is a poor show on all grounds – ranging from the star power, expectations, time of release and also the budget. Laal Singh Chaddha will end up being one of the rare loss-making projects in Aamir Khan’s career as also the first disaster for the actor since the release of Mela in 2000.

As far as overseas run is concerned, Laal Singh Chaddha has clocked a 4-day weekend in the vicinity of $5 million (Rs 40 crore), taking the worldwide gross of this Forrest Gump remake to Rs 84 crore. Even this is a low result for an Aamir Khan film.

