Ram Setu Week One Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 57.25 cr in 7 days

Akshay Kumar's much awaited action adventure film, Ram Setu, co-starring Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali. The film marked Akshay Kumar's 4th theatrical release of 2022 after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan and fifth overall, with the addition of Cuttputlli. It locked horns with Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh led comedy Drama directed by Indra Kumar, Thank God. Both films released on the biggest ticketing day of the year, the Govardhan Pooja day. Both the films entered the Govardhan Pooja day with very poor advance bookings but secured good movement in terms of bookings, in the course of the day.
Akshay Kumar secured the year's second best opening with Ram Setu, only behind Brahmastra, as it collected around Rs. 15 cr on day 1. The collections came dwindling down, day after day, since the film could not hold well after a reasonably good first day. The film ended it's extended weekend with a low Rs. 54.5 cr nett. The hold on Monday wasn't too strong either as it was 80 percent down from its opening day and over 50 percent down from Friday, as it collected Rs. 2.60 - 3.10 cr on Monday, for a week 1 total of Rs. 57.25 cr approximately.
The first week numbers are around double of Thank God but that is no consolation for the poor box office numbers of the film needed a minimum of Rs. 75 cr in its first week as the bare minimum. The film may dwindle down further over the next few days and then it will lock horns with Hindi originals Mili and Phone Bhoot. It is to be noted that the Hindi dubbed film Kantara may start leading over Ram Setu on a day-to-day basis over the weekdays while it is already recording better numbers than the other release Thank God.
The day-wise box office collection of Ram Setu is as follows:-
Tuesday: Rs 15 crore
Wednesday: Rs 11 crore
Thursday: Rs 8.00 crore
Friday: Rs 6.00 crore
Saturday: Rs 7.25 crore
Sunday: Rs 7.15 crore
Monday: Rs. 2.85 crore
Total: Rs 57.25 crore (Approximately)
