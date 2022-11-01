Ram Setu Week One Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 57.25 cr in 7 days

Akshay Kumar's much awaited action adventure film, Ram Setu, co-starring Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali. The film marked Akshay Kumar's 4th theatrical release of 2022 after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan and fifth overall, with the addition of Cuttputlli. It locked horns with Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh led comedy Drama directed by Indra Kumar, Thank God. Both films released on the biggest ticketing day of the year, the Govardhan Pooja day. Both the films entered the Govardhan Pooja day with very poor advance bookings but secured good movement in terms of bookings, in the course of the day.

Akshay Kumar secured the year's second best opening with Ram Setu, only behind Brahmastra, as it collected around Rs. 15 cr on day 1. The collections came dwindling down, day after day, since the film could not hold well after a reasonably good first day. The film ended it's extended weekend with a low Rs. 54.5 cr nett. The hold on Monday wasn't too strong either as it was 80 percent down from its opening day and over 50 percent down from Friday, as it collected Rs. 2.60 - 3.10 cr on Monday, for a week 1 total of Rs. 57.25 cr approximately.