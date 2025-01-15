Rekhachithram Day 7 Kerala Box Office: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan film witnesses solid hold; storms past Rs 15 crore mark
At the Mollywood box office, Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan starrer Rekhachithram grossed Rs 1.15 crore on Day 7. Check out the details.
After the blockbuster success of Kiskikanda Kaandam during Onam 2024, Asif Ali returned to the screens with another festive release, Rekhachithram, that stormed the box office. The mystery crime thriller, directed by Jofin T Chacko, is winning over the audience and recording a solid hold at the ticket window.
Rekhachithram collects Rs 1.15 crore on Day 7, crossing the Rs 15 crore mark
Co-starring Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Sai Kumar, Harisree Ashokan, and Indrans, Rekhachithram registered a nominal drop the day after the Pongal festival. The movie added Rs 1.15 crore to the tally on Day 7 and stormed past the Rs 15 crore mark at the Kerala box office.
The movie successfully braved the wave of Unni Mukundan's Marco and surpassed the total collections of Identity in its home state. It will continue to lure the audience for a couple of weeks. However, the Asif Ali movie will face a new competitor this weekend: Soubin Shahir's Pravinkoodu Shappu, which will arrive tomorrow. It will be interesting to see if the Asif Ali movie can stand tall against the new release.
Day-Wise Collections Of Rekhachithram In Kerala Markets Are As Follows:
|Days
|Gross Collections In Kerala
|Day 1
|Rs 1.90 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 2.10 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 3 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 3.50 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.75 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 1.65 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 1.15 crore
|Total
|Rs 15.05 crore in 7 days
Rekhachithram In Theaters
Rekhachithram is currently running successfully in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for the Malayalam mystery crime film yet?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
