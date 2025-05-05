Retro Day 5 Tamil Nadu Box Office Trends: Suriya starrer to swoop low after disappointing opening weekend

Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer latest Tamil film Retro is struggling at the box office. The romantic action drama turned out to be a significant disappointment for the makers. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro swooped low on its first Monday after recording an average opening weekend.

Retro hits new low on first Monday, eyes Rs 2.5 crore

Opened with Rs 14 crore, the romantic action drama failed to maintain the momentum in the following days. Retro dipped to Rs 6.50 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 7 crore on Day 3 and Day 4 each, taking the total cume to Rs 34.50 crore gross at the Tamil box office.

The Suriya starrer is registering a low occupancy on its first Monday, which indicates a disappointing total by the end of the day. Going by the current trends, Retro is expected to add around Rs 2.50 crore to the tally today on Day 5.

Bankrolled by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, Retro is heading towards a sorry fate at the box office. The movie met with a mixed-bag reaction, which affected its theatrical returns in a big way. It will be another addition to the continuous flop-streak of Suriya and Pooja Hegde.

Day-wise box office collections of Retro in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Collections 1 Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 7 crore 4 Rs 7 crore 5 Rs 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 37 crore

