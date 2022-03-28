RRR collects nearly Rs. 475 crore at global box office; Debuts at #1 worldwide for the weekend

RRR scored heavily overseas with $16 million (Rs. 122 crores) in its opening frame playing on over 2300 locs. Coupled with Rs. 348 crores from the domestic box office, the worldwide opening totalled Rs. 470 crores approx. Just like India, the overseas debut is also second-best for an Indian movie, just behind Baahubali 2 $22.50 million. Accordingly, the worldwide start is also second best. RRR was the #1 movie in the world during the weekend, ahead of Hollywood movies The Batman and The Lost City.

The bulk of international business came from the United States, with nearly $9.50 million biz from 1200 locs. The film debuted at #1 on Thursday in the states, while for the weekend it was number three in the market behind The Lost City and The Batman. Another strong performance came in Australia, where it took the second-biggest start for an Indian film with A$1.8 million.

The film missed on big business in the Middle East due to a botched up release strategy with the Telugu version releasing only on Sunday. The idea was to maximise the sales for the Hindi version in the first two days but that didn’t seem to work so far. It may make up some lost business during the next weekend but it's never a good idea to risk with your frontload demand.

The business was slower in South East Asia but the region hasn't performed for Indian movies in recent times with Tamil biggies underperforming last month. It will be interesting how will Beast do as that is the next big film for the market.

The territorial breakdown for the overseas opening weekend of RRR is as follows:

USA/CAN - $9.48 million

Australia - $1.35 million

New Zealand - $0.15 million

Middle East - $2.30 million

Nepal - $0.30 million

Sri Lanka - $0.20 million

Malaysia - $0.23 million

Singapore - $0.30 million

United Kingdom - $0.85 million

Europe - $0.70 million

