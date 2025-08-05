EXCLUSIVE: War 2 run time locked, certified U/A; Hrithik Roshan and NTR starrer emerges longest film of YRF Spy Universe

The countdown for the release of the Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2 has begun. Marking a one-of-a-kind face-off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, War 2 is touted to be the darkest chapter of the ambitious YRF Spy Universe. The film is set to hit the big screen all across the globe on August 14, 2025 and the makers plan to open advances over the coming weekend. And now, we have exclusively learned that a censor screening of War 2 took place a day back, and the film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

A source shares, “War 2 has been certified by CBFC without many revision suggestions by the board members. The final runtime of War 2 is 2 hours 53 minutes (173 minutes), excluding the end credit sequence, which will be certified later in the week.” The source further informed that the CBFC members are raving about the film, which promises to be a big-screen blast for the cinema-going audiences.

“Much like Pathaan and Tiger 3, War 2 will also have a big post-credit sequence, and the same will be added to the prints of the Hrithik Roshan and NTR starrer. The post-credit sequence has been kept hidden from everyone, and none except the key stakeholders know what it is,” the source adds. War 2 is the longest film of the YRF Spy Universe, which started back in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger.

The 2-hour and 53-minute runtime of War 2 is longer than Ek Tha Tiger (2 hours and 12 minutes), Tiger Zinda Hai (2 hours and 41 minutes), War (2 hours and 34 minutes), Pathaan (2 hours and 26 minutes), and Tiger 3 (2 hours and 36 minutes).

Talking of War 2, the film features Hrithik Roshan, NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead and is the sixth chapter of the YRF Spy Universe. The film rides on six big action sequences, choreographed by teams of international repute, and the introduction sequence of Hrithik as well as the pirate fight sequence of NTR is said to be among the major highlights for the audience.

The censor members feel that War 2 is timed perfectly with the Independence Day weekend, and the film’s ‘India First’ message will strongly resonate with audiences.

