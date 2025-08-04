Top 10 Biggest 3rd Weekend For Indian Movies In United Kingdom: Saiyaara takes the throne with a HISTORIC near GBP 500,000 gross

Saiyaara, is making waves at the box office, especially in the United Kingdom. Directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda among others, the movie, after an unbelievable run in India, is now turning it on in UK by not just challenging the biggest of blockbusters in its third weekend, but social distancing itself from other titles and leading the pack with almost a double margin.

Saiyaara Takes The Throne For The Highest Collections Registered By An Indian Movie In The 3rd Weekend In UK

Saiyaara has claimed the title of being the biggest third weekend earner among Indian movies in the UK, raking in an impressive GBP 489k. The next best third weekend is of Pathaan, with collections of USD 282k. There are a few very old titles like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Veer Zaara part of the list, along with last decade's all time blockbusters - Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK and Dangal.

The Biggest 3rd Weekend For Indian Movies In United Kingdom Are As Under

Rank Movie 3rd Weekend UK Gross (GBP) 1 Saiyaara 489k 2 Pathaan 282k 3 Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 270k 4 PK 224k 5 Jawan 207k 6 Veer Zaara 200k 7 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 192k 8 Animal 181k 9 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 180k 10 Dangal 177k

United Kingdom Once Used To Be India's Biggest International Market

UK, once upon a time, used to be India's biggest international market, ahead of the Middle East and North America. Over the years, the latter two markets became the ones where bulk of the business for Indian movies came from. Oceania is now stepping up but UK still remains the third biggest market for Indian movies currently.

Saiyaara Crosses GBP 2 Million In UK

The total collections of Saiyaara have crossed GBP 2 million. This has been crossed by Indian movies, just 15 times, and that proves how difficult it is. The movie stands at GBP 2.05 million (USD 2,750,000). With the way that the movie is still holding up at the box office, there are chances of a GBP 3 million finish. That would make it just the third Indian movie after Pathaan and Jawan to breach that number.

