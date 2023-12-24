Salaar box office collections: Prabhas film holds well on Day 2, Tops 150Cr in India, 200Cr Worldwide

Salaar held well on its second day, grossing Rs. 63 crore on Saturday. The two-day cumulative box office gross of the film stands at Rs. 158.50 crore. Interestingly, the second-day numbers are actually a bit less than Adipurush, but there it was the Hindi version collecting a lot higher and that holds stronger than South India, so the nationwide hold became better. While in the case of Salaar, it's South India where the majority of the collections are coming. There will be some surge in collections today, especially for the Hindi version, which should take the first weekend to around Rs. 225 crore.

The film grossed another USD 2 million overseas yesterday, for a Rs. 80 crore plus worldwide day, crossing the Rs. 200 crore mark with Rs. 225 crore approx total. The worldwide weekend for the film is headed for Rs. 300 crore.

The Prabhas starrer grossed Rs. 30 crore approx in the Telugu states, earning Rs. 18 crore share. The film is performing better in Telangana, with numbers second only to RRR. The two days total in Nizam is nearly Rs. 43 crore as compared to Rs. 47 crore of RRR. Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Andhra to be specific, is a bit low, with Saturday numbers just slightly over Adipurush, which itself was an underperformer. Ceeded districts have done well so far.

The box office collections of Salaar at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday: Rs. 95.50 crore

Saturday: Rs. 63 crore

Total: Rs. 158.50 crore

Outside Telugu states, the film saw declines in Karnataka and Kerala, while Tamil Nadu held relatively better. The Hindi version stayed largely flat, which is the typical trend for a mass actioner.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Salaar at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 42.75 crore (Rs. 27 crore share)

Ceeded: Rs. 10.75 crore (Rs. 7.75 crore share)

Andhra: Rs. 31.25 crore (Rs. 23.75 crore share)

AP/TS: Rs. 84.75 crore (Rs. 58.50 crore share)

Karnataka: Rs. 18 crore (Rs. 10 crore share)

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 8.50 crore (Rs. 4 crore share)

Kerala: Rs. 7.25 crore (Rs. 3.50 crore share)

North India: Rs. 40 crore (Rs. 17 crore share)

India: Rs. 158.50 crore (Rs. 93 crore share)

