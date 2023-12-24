Salaar box office collections: Prabhas film holds well on Day 2, Tops 150Cr in India, 200Cr Worldwide

Salaar grossed Rs. 80 crore plus worldwide on Saturday, crossing the Rs. 200 crore mark with Rs. 225 crore approx total. The worldwide weekend for the film is headed for Rs. 300 crore.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Dec 24, 2023   |  02:34 PM IST  |  328
prabhas, salaar,
Prabhas in Salaar (image courtesy of Hombale Productions)

Salaar held well on its second day, grossing Rs. 63 crore on Saturday. The two-day cumulative box office gross of the film stands at Rs. 158.50 crore. Interestingly, the second-day numbers are actually a bit less than Adipurush, but there it was the Hindi version collecting a lot higher and that holds stronger than South India, so the nationwide hold became better. While in the case of Salaar, it's South India where the majority of the collections are coming. There will be some surge in collections today, especially for the Hindi version, which should take the first weekend to around Rs. 225 crore.

Related Story

entertainment

Top 10 South Indian Thrillers on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more: Mohanlal’s Drishyam to Adivi Sesh’s Evaru

The film grossed another USD 2 million overseas yesterday, for a Rs. 80 crore plus worldwide day, crossing the Rs. 200 crore mark with Rs. 225 crore approx total. The worldwide weekend for the film is headed for Rs. 300 crore.

The Prabhas starrer grossed Rs. 30 crore approx in the Telugu states, earning Rs. 18 crore share. The film is performing better in Telangana, with numbers second only to RRR. The two days total in Nizam is nearly Rs. 43 crore as compared to Rs. 47 crore of RRR. Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Andhra to be specific, is a bit low, with Saturday numbers just slightly over Adipurush, which itself was an underperformer. Ceeded districts have done well so far.

The box office collections of Salaar at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday: Rs. 95.50 crore
Saturday: Rs. 63 crore

Total: Rs. 158.50 crore

Advertisement

Outside Telugu states, the film saw declines in Karnataka and Kerala, while Tamil Nadu held relatively better. The Hindi version stayed largely flat, which is the typical trend for a mass actioner. 

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Salaar at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 42.75 crore (Rs. 27 crore share)
Ceeded: Rs. 10.75 crore (Rs. 7.75 crore share)
Andhra: Rs. 31.25 crore (Rs. 23.75 crore share)

AP/TS: Rs. 84.75 crore (Rs. 58.50 crore share)
Karnataka: Rs. 18 crore (Rs. 10 crore share)
Tamil Nadu: Rs. 8.50 crore (Rs. 4 crore share)
Kerala: Rs. 7.25 crore (Rs. 3.50 crore share)
North India: Rs. 40 crore (Rs. 17 crore share)

India: Rs. 158.50 crore (Rs. 93 crore share)

ALSO READ: Top highest first day grossers at the Indian box office: Prabhas led Salaar Fourth

Advertisement
About The Author
Jatinder Singh

Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...

Read more

Movie

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
Action, Fantasy, Adventure

Cast:

Ben Affleck, Amber Heard, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 114 cr.

The theatrical release of DC's latest addition to the superhero franchise, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom has arrived which, is a sequel to the original Aquaman (2018. The movie ) and marks the final release before the franchise's reboot into the new DC Universe. After a year filled with abysmal performances at the box ...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS

1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply

4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles
5

Latest Articles