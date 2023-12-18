Sam Bahadur 3rd Weekend Box Office: Vicky Kaushal led biopic drops by just 30 percent; Adds solid Rs 12 crores
Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh stands at a very respectable Rs 75 crore nett at the Indian box office after 17 days.
-
Sam Bahadur drops by just 30 percent in its third weekend at the box office
-
With around Rs 12 crores third weekend, the total collections of Sam Bahadur touch Rs 75 crores
-
Sam Bahadur is now playing at a theatre near you
Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh remained rock-steady in its third weekend as it collected around Rs 12 crores. The numbers are down just by 30 percent compared to the second weekend and that's remarkable as holds like these are pretty rare. Interestingly the collections of Sam Bahadur in the third weekend are just over 50 percent down from the first weekend and that pretty much sums up the acceptance that this biopic-drama has gotten from its audience.
Sam Bahadur Has Collected Rs 75 Crores In India Till The End Of Its Third Weekend
Sam Bahadur grew on third Friday from its second Thursday and this is a phenomenon that doesn't occur for most films. The growth set the foundation for a strong weekend with a multiplier of over 5x, with Friday being Rs 2.25 crores, and Saturday and Sunday being Rs 4.25 crores and Rs 5.50 crores respectively. The war-drama spearheaded by Vicky Kaushal has had a strong run so far after a very ordinary start. To reach collections of Rs 75 crores (and counting) after a Rs 6 crore start is an achievement that can make the makers assured that their content has duly been accepted by the cinegoers. It will observe a drop with the release of the Christmas releases, Dunki and Salaar, and the run may be cut short to around Rs 80 crores.
The weekend-wise drop of Sam Bahadur can be understood in the graph below
Sam Bahadur Will End Up As An Average Theatrical Fare Despite A Strong Trend
Sam Bahadur released alongside Animal and that curtailed its initial potential a fair deal, although it made up for most of it in the full run. While it can't be said for certain, a Rs 100 crore full run was on the cards had the film released solo. Due to a high budget, despite a strong trend, it will end up as an average theatrical fare. Given the current box office scenario where films perform in extremes, we have yet another middling fare, which isn't at all a bad result in the larger scheme of things.
The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Sam Bahadur Are As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 38.25 crores
|Week 2
|Rs 24.75 crores
|Day 15
|Rs 2.25 crores
|Day 16
|Rs 4.25 crores
|Day 17
|Rs 5.50 crores
|Total
|Rs 75 crores
Watch the Sam Bahadur Trailer
About Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal. Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sanya Malhotra plays his wife and Fatima Sana Shaikh reprises the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.
ALSO READ: Sam Bahadur 3rd Saturday Box Office: Vicky Kaushal film sees a massive 90 percent growth; Netts Rs 4.25 crores
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-Ajay Devgn and more to grace Anand Pandit’s birthday bash
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Lokesh Kanagaraj looks to cast Hindi Actor in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171; Initiates conversation with…