Sam Bahadur 3rd Weekend Box Office: Vicky Kaushal led biopic drops by just 30 percent; Adds solid Rs 12 crores

Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh remained rock-steady in its third weekend as it collected around Rs 12 crores. The numbers are down just by 30 percent compared to the second weekend and that's remarkable as holds like these are pretty rare. Interestingly the collections of Sam Bahadur in the third weekend are just over 50 percent down from the first weekend and that pretty much sums up the acceptance that this biopic-drama has gotten from its audience.

Sam Bahadur Has Collected Rs 75 Crores In India Till The End Of Its Third Weekend

Sam Bahadur grew on third Friday from its second Thursday and this is a phenomenon that doesn't occur for most films. The growth set the foundation for a strong weekend with a multiplier of over 5x, with Friday being Rs 2.25 crores, and Saturday and Sunday being Rs 4.25 crores and Rs 5.50 crores respectively. The war-drama spearheaded by Vicky Kaushal has had a strong run so far after a very ordinary start. To reach collections of Rs 75 crores (and counting) after a Rs 6 crore start is an achievement that can make the makers assured that their content has duly been accepted by the cinegoers. It will observe a drop with the release of the Christmas releases, Dunki and Salaar, and the run may be cut short to around Rs 80 crores.

The weekend-wise drop of Sam Bahadur can be understood in the graph below

Sam Bahadur Will End Up As An Average Theatrical Fare Despite A Strong Trend

Sam Bahadur released alongside Animal and that curtailed its initial potential a fair deal, although it made up for most of it in the full run. While it can't be said for certain, a Rs 100 crore full run was on the cards had the film released solo. Due to a high budget, despite a strong trend, it will end up as an average theatrical fare. Given the current box office scenario where films perform in extremes, we have yet another middling fare, which isn't at all a bad result in the larger scheme of things.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Sam Bahadur Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Week 1 Rs 38.25 crores Week 2 Rs 24.75 crores Day 15 Rs 2.25 crores Day 16 Rs 4.25 crores Day 17 Rs 5.50 crores Total Rs 75 crores

Watch the Sam Bahadur Trailer

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal. Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sanya Malhotra plays his wife and Fatima Sana Shaikh reprises the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.

