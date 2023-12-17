Sam Bahadur 3rd Saturday Box Office: Vicky Kaushal film sees a massive 90 percent growth; Netts Rs 4.25 crores

Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh grew by a miraculous 90 percent on its third Saturday as it collected Rs 4.25 crores and what makes this growth all the more special is the fact that the film had already grown by about 30 percent on its third Friday. If the numbers of Sam Bahadur are compared to the collections of second Thursday, they are up by around 125 percent which is insane. The total collections of Sam Bahadur stand at around Rs 69.50 crores and now, not just Rs 75 crores but also Rs 80 crores is in reach.

Sam Bahadur Grows By A Marvellous 90 Percent On Its Third Saturday In India

After a decent start against a box office juggernaut like Animal, Sam Bahadur has really displayed some long theatrical legs. For it to reach this far is a testament of how much it has been liked by its target audience. Animal opened 8 times bigger than the Vicky Kaushal starrer but the difference now is less than 3 times. The only reason the film won't be able to get a clean hit verdict despite the excellent trend is because of the high budget. The film's high costs have curtailed its chances of emerging a hit venture.

Vicky Kaushal Is Set To End The Year With Dunki Starring Shah Rukh Khan

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Dunki just a few days from now. Interestingly, it is 1 Vicky Kaushal film that will hinder the prospects of the other Vicky Kaushal film. Dunki's advance bookings have opened on an excellent note and it will ensure not just the actor's biggest opening of the year but potentially his biggest ever too.

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Sam Bahadur Is As Under

Day India Nett Collection 1 Rs 6 crores 2 Rs 8.75 crores 3 Rs 10.25 crores 4 Rs 3.50 crores 5 Rs 3.50 crores 6 Rs 3.25 crores 7 Rs 3 crores 8 Rs 3.50 crores 9 Rs 6.25 crores 10 Rs 7 crores 11 Rs 2.25 crores 12 Rs 2 crores 13 Rs 2 crores 14 Rs 1.75 crores 15 Rs 2.25 crores 16 Rs 4.25 crores Total Rs 69.50 crores nett in 16 days

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal. Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sanya Malhotra plays his wife and Fatima Sana Shaikh reprises the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.

