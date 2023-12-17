Sam Bahadur 3rd Saturday Box Office: Vicky Kaushal film sees a massive 90 percent growth; Netts Rs 4.25 crores
Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh is sure to nett over Rs 75 crore nett in its full run courtesy strong theatrical hold.
Sam Bahadur grows by a phenomenal 90 percent on third Saturday
Sam Bahadur is all set to nett over Rs 75 crores in its full run
Sam Bahadur is now playing at a theatre near you
Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh grew by a miraculous 90 percent on its third Saturday as it collected Rs 4.25 crores and what makes this growth all the more special is the fact that the film had already grown by about 30 percent on its third Friday. If the numbers of Sam Bahadur are compared to the collections of second Thursday, they are up by around 125 percent which is insane. The total collections of Sam Bahadur stand at around Rs 69.50 crores and now, not just Rs 75 crores but also Rs 80 crores is in reach.
Sam Bahadur Grows By A Marvellous 90 Percent On Its Third Saturday In India
After a decent start against a box office juggernaut like Animal, Sam Bahadur has really displayed some long theatrical legs. For it to reach this far is a testament of how much it has been liked by its target audience. Animal opened 8 times bigger than the Vicky Kaushal starrer but the difference now is less than 3 times. The only reason the film won't be able to get a clean hit verdict despite the excellent trend is because of the high budget. The film's high costs have curtailed its chances of emerging a hit venture.
Vicky Kaushal Is Set To End The Year With Dunki Starring Shah Rukh Khan
Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Dunki just a few days from now. Interestingly, it is 1 Vicky Kaushal film that will hinder the prospects of the other Vicky Kaushal film. Dunki's advance bookings have opened on an excellent note and it will ensure not just the actor's biggest opening of the year but potentially his biggest ever too.
The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Sam Bahadur Is As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collection
|1
|Rs 6 crores
|2
|Rs 8.75 crores
|3
|Rs 10.25 crores
|4
|Rs 3.50 crores
|5
|Rs 3.50 crores
|6
|Rs 3.25 crores
|7
|Rs 3 crores
|8
|Rs 3.50 crores
|9
|Rs 6.25 crores
|10
|Rs 7 crores
|11
|Rs 2.25 crores
|12
|Rs 2 crores
|13
|Rs 2 crores
|14
|Rs 1.75 crores
|15
|Rs 2.25 crores
|16
|Rs 4.25 crores
|Total
|Rs 69.50 crores nett in 16 days
Watch the Sam Bahadur trailer
About Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal. Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sanya Malhotra plays his wife and Fatima Sana Shaikh reprises the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.
