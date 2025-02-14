Chhaava International Box Office Expectations 1st Weekend: Vicky Kaushal starrer to take a SOLID USD 3 million start

Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, has begun its box office journey today. The historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has opened with a solid occupancy. Here's taking a look at its overseas box office expectations.

Chhaava aims to collect over USD 3 Million in first weekend overseas

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is expected to take a banger start in the international markets. As per its buzz and pre-sales, the movie targets a solid start of USD 3 million in the international markets in its opening weekend.

The movie opened to phenomenal occupancy and is expected to do banger business during its theatrical run. So far the word-of-mouth is positive to mixed, it will be interesting to see how the movie fares at the box office.

Chhaava is one of the biggest box office bets of Hindi cinema this year. The Maddock Films venture has potential to emerge as the biggest grosser of Vicky Kaushal's career.

About Chhaava

The plot revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (Vicky Kaushal), the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film begins with the Marathas conquering Burhanpur. The rest of the story revolves around Aurangzeb (Akshaye Khanna) plotting a way to catch hold of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and torturing him to death in the most brutal way possible.

Rashmika Mandanna essays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's wife Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. Divya Dutta portrays Rajmata Soyarabai Bhosale. Ashutosh Rane, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty and others have important supporting roles to play.

Chhaava in Cinemas

