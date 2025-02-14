Sanam Teri Kasam Day 8 India Box Office: Cult romantic-drama braves new releases on Valentine's Day; nets Rs 2.50 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead, is doing wonders at the box office. The 2016-released movie successfully braved the new releases of this weekend and posted a healthy total.

Sanam Teri Kasam adds Rs 2.50 crore to the tally on Valentine's Day

Directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, Sanam Teri Kasam continues to lure the audience to the cinemas. The movie added another Rs 2.50 crore to the tally on Valentine's Day, despite facing tough competition with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and the Hollywood biggie, Captain America 4.

The total cume of Sanam Teri Kasam now stands at Rs 28.50 crore net at the Indian box office. For the record, the movie opened with Rs 4 crore on its re-release day and then wrapped its first week at a strong Rs 26 crore. Looking at the trends, the Harshvardhan Rane starrer will hit over Rs 40 crore to Rs 45 crore by the end of its second inning at the box office.

The movie has already emerged as a big success in its re-release. Fans are awaiting its sequel now. Reportedly, Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is in the works.

Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Sanam Teri Kasam Are As Follows:

Day Net India Collections Day 1 ₹4 crore Day 2 ₹5.25 crore Day 3 ₹5.75 crore Day 4 ₹3.15 crore Day 5 ₹2.85 crore Day 6 ₹2.75 crore Day 7 ₹2.40 crore Day 8 ₹2.50 crore Total ₹28.50 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you.

