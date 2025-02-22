Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 16 India Box Office: Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's helmer nets Rs 30 lakh on third Saturday

If you are a fan of tragic romances, then Sanam Teri Kasam is your go-to movie in theaters these days. Originally released in 2016, the romantic drama made its theatrical comeback on February 7, 2025. Led by then debutantes Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the movie has been enjoying its glorious run. It is now running in the third week of its re-release.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Adds Rs 30 Lakh On Day 16; Witnesses Rise After Slow Momentum

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanam Teri Kasam opened with Rs 26.15 crore in the first week of its re-release. In the second week, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer fetched Rs 6.75 crore. After witnessing drop in its collection for two days, the romantic drama experienced a jump of Rs 5 lakh on third Saturday. On Day 16, the re-release of the 2016 film recorded Rs 30 lakh net in India.

The cume collection of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release now stands at Rs 33.4 crore at the Indian box office.

Here's How Much Sanam Teri Kasam Collected So Far In Its Re-release:

Week/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 26.15 crore Week 2 Rs 6.75 crore Day 15 Rs 25 lakh Day 16 Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 33.4 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam's Box Office Performance In Re-release

Sanam Teri Kasam has emerged as the first success of 2025 in its second innings. It has also become the highest grossing re-release since 2000s in India, while surpassing the collections of Tumbbad in its theatrical re-run.

Sanam Teri Kasam clashed with Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa during its release. It outperformed both the rivals and is now competing with new releases, Chhaava and Mere Husband Ki Biwi at the box office.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

