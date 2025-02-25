Sanam Teri Kasam Day 19 Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's film looks to end slightly under Tumbbad's overall business

Nine years after its original release, Sanam Teri Kasam arrived in theaters again on February 7, 2025. The 2016 film emerged as a flop during its first innings and now it has had verdict-changing run this time. Led by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, Sanam Teri Kasam is currently in the third week of its re-release. The tragic romance is expected to finish slightly under Tumbbad.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Expecting A Drop On Day 19

Backed by Jhoom Jhoom Productions and Soham Rockstar Productions, Sanam Teri Kasam maintained a great hold during its blockbuster theatrical re-run despite the arrival of Chhaava. The 2016 film witnessed a first noticeable drop a day after Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti. It slowed down its performance with the entry of Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Going by the box office trends, on Day 19, Sanam Teri Kasam is expecting a drop of 7-10 percent from what it earned on 18th day of its re-release. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer earned Rs 10 lakh on third Monday.

Sanam Teri Kasam To Finish A Little Less Under Tumbbad

Sanam Teri Kasam will leave the cinemas soon after competing with Chhaava and Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The re-release of the 2016 romantic drama had crossed the business of Tumbbad's second innings. However, it is expected to finish slightly under the cumulative earnings of the 2018 period folk horror including both the theatrical runs.

Tumbbad earned Rs 43.6 crore including original and re-release. Meanwhile, Sanam Teri Kasam has earned Rs 41.75 crore so far. This is to note that unlike Deepak Mukut's production, Sohum Shah's film didn't have any significant new movie running parallel to it in its re-release last year.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

